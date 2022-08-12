Recently, I was at my home on a sensitive counseling call while my 2-year-old son Copeland was in the backyard playing with our dog Piper. After a few minutes, Copeland marched in the house with a big grin on his face. He had something in his hand he was excited to give me.
I thought maybe it was a flower or rock he had found outside, so I smiled and held out my hand as I tried to continue the conversation. You’ve probably guessed that Copeland didn’t have a pretty rock or flower in his hand. It was a piece of dog poop. As awkward as it was, I explained to the person on the phone what had happened and took a quick break.
Later, I was laughing about the situation when I thought about how I’ve been guilty of doing the same kind of thing to God. (Not literally, but you get the idea.) I’ve often taken situations in my own hands instead of trusting Him, and I’ve made an even bigger mess.
Just like a child, we weren’t created to live independent of our Father, in any area of life. That’s why Jesus taught us to pray in Matthew 6:13, “Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.” “Evil” is considered anything that separates us from God. It can come from three sources — the world, our flesh, and the devil. We all give into evil temptations at times, but thank God, we can live delivered from them. The Bible gives us three ways to do so.
First, we must treasure the Word of God, understanding the power it carries. This understanding should lead us to do two things on a regular basis. First, we should build a solid foundation of Scripture in our hearts by reading it daily. Then, we should prioritize being in a local church weekly that teaches God’s Word. His Word in our hearts and mouths is unbeatable.
Secondly, we must focus on God’s presence that brings protection. Psalm 23:4 says, “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.” Here, David talks about the refuge he finds in living close to the Shepherd. Our Father longs to guide, protect, and care for us personally and intimately in every season. Our responsibility is simply to listen and lean on him daily. He always leads us into His best.
Lastly, we must take on God’s perspective, which brings purpose into our lives. Genesis 50:20 says, “As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good.” Joseph uttered these words about his brothers betraying him. He chose to see the hurtful situation from God’s perspective, and his life turned out much better for it.
The reality is that, like Copeland, we’ll all make messes in life. But when we continually choose God’s way, He shields us from problems and fulfills His purposes for out lives. Let’s keep looking to Him.
