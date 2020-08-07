We are in a mess today, we are in the middle of a pandemic. Actually, we are facing dual pandemics: a medical pandemic and a cultural pandemic. Yet, deeper still and at the root of both of these, is a spiritual pandemic.
Our spiritual compass has caused us to wander far from the value system established by God for how we as humans are to live, act and relate to each other. Across racial and class lines, we have come up with our own standards for how we treat one another, and it has not done any good.
If we would read II Chronicles Chapter 15, we find a recipe of understanding how the world works. We gain one of our greatest insights. In the passage, we see that when the spiritual principles are placed aside, there is no peace in the culture. In fact, it clearly states in verse 6, “Nation was crushed by nation, and city by city, for God troubled them with every kind of distress.”
The Israelites had hardened their hearts toward God and rebelled against His righteous rule, and God initiated an ongoing state of distress.
Now, if God is our problem, it doesn’t matter what programs we come up with, because only God is our solution.
The root of the problems we face in our nation today is clearly spiritual on all of these subjects. But not until we identify and understand the spiritual components will we then be able to translate them to the pragmatic realities of the cultural crisis at hand. Often it takes a mess to make a miracle. God has been known to allow chaos for the purpose of creating a heartfelt calling by His people to Him for help. When we appeal to God according to His Kingdom rule, He is then able to re-introduce Himself into the scenario and usher in the healing we so desperately need.
Everyone knows what it is like to suffer for a long time from stomach pains only to later vomit and feel better relatively quickly. The throwing up (vomit) is a messy situation but the reason we feel better afterward is because we have purged the toxins.
There are lots of toxins in our culture today. We have toxins of injustice, toxins of racism and toxins of hate. We have a multiplicity of toxins coagulating in the same place at the same time. But if we miss the reality that God has allowed this in order to bring about a correction and a cleaning, then we will just move from one symptom to another symptom. We will miss the opportunity to address the root that has produced the fruit which has led to the confusion of hopelessness on display.
God has spoken about racism, systematic injustices, classism, culturalism and politics. God has spoken about freedom. God has spoken about equity, elitism, indulgences, empathy and more. God has spoken about all these subjects, but until we align our hearts, thoughts, words and actions underneath His overarching rule based on what He has said, we are living in rebellion.
Many of us pick and choose what we will obey. As a result, we are in chaos. From God’s throne comes both righteousness and justice. We are called to a higher calling, that of following the whole counsel of God.
