I was studying the personal life of a successful and accomplished minister and author in America. He was a man who was loved by thousands for his messages and helped by millions through his writings.
Yet I was saddened when I read that this well known man died in a Canadian hospital all alone. He had a wife and seven children that loved him but really had no close relationship with him. In fact, his wife of 45 years remarried after his death and shared that her present marriage was the happiest she’d ever been. Although she deeply respected and loved the successful minister and author while married to him, she never felt a closeness to him.
That set my heart on a search to discover why. And I learned that the minister’s father was a hard working farmer who never had a close relationship with his children either. So, he did what is so easy to do – He imitated his father instead of investing for a better future.
All of us have to plant new seeds if we want to turn our areas of regrets into areas God rewards. David tells us in Psalms 1 that who we allow to have influence in our lives- who we walk, stand and sit with – will determine whether we fail or flourish in life.
Habakkuk was a prophet in scripture that desperately sought answers for a culture that was troubled by sin and difficulty. His heart broke for his people yet he felt as if God wasn’t listening to his prayer; he didn’t see God doing anything to change the evil that surrounded him. But Habakkuk didn’t just ask questions, he found answers too. Let’s look at three things Habakkuk did to begin to turn regrets into rewards.
Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior. Habakkuk 3:17-18-
Exaltation of God
Habakkuk realized that when things aren’t going right, praising instead of complaining will begin to turn things around. Praise will always keep our hearts focused on finding the answers we need.
The Sovereign Lord is my strength. Habakkuk 3:19.
Impartation from God
We can’t do what he’s asking us to do without his strength. That’s why we spend time with God daily, come to church and gather with friends who spur us on in our faith.
He makes my feet like the feet of a deer, he enables me to tread on the heights. Habakkuk 3:19
Proactivity Personally
God is able to make climbers out of quitters if we will cooperate with him. As we walk our personal path of obedience as He directs, we’ll find he enables us to overcome regrets and live in the rewards He’s promised. And the great news is- He is ready, willing and longing to guide us all into better lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.