I was the youngest of five siblings and they tell me I was a bit spoiled. They said my mission seemed to be, “My name is Jimmy, I’ll take all you gimme!” I’m sure what they said was true. After all, parents of youngest children often have more money to spend and less passion left to discipline them.
But though my parents died when I was just 25 years old, I never felt cheated by them. I’m grateful that they gave me more than money, they supplied what I needed most – nurture.
Nurture is what our Heavenly Father longs to give to all of us as his children. James, the Lord’s brother, tells us, “He chose to give us birth through the word of truth, that we might be a kind of first fruits of all he created.
We know fruit comes from a seed that is cared for and nurtured well. And our best life grows as we allow our Father to mature us through his love and leadership. How do we insure he has the opportunity to do this in our personal lives?
We can find insight in the words of James, My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires. James 1:19-20
Firstly, we have to receive God’s challenge to listen better. My Momma used to tell me, “God gave me two ears and one mouth for a good reason.”
Wise people learn to listen well and to consider the best response before they speak or act. God wants to show us his best response because they lead to his highest rewards. Secondly, we have to resist taking things in our own hands. Unchecked negative emotion incites poor action and damaging consequences. A wise mentor reminded me, “when you take things in your own hands, you’re taking them out of God’s hands.” That’s never the best choice.
James goes on to say, Therefore get rid of all the moral filth and the evil that is so prevalent……Do not merely listen to the word and so deceive yourselves. Do what is says. James 1:21-22
Thirdly, we have to rid ourselves of the wrong influences.
Our hearts are the soil where new seeds grow. Just like good seeds can’t grow in contaminated soil, great lives aren’t built by those who allow their hearts to be contaminated.
Lastly, we have to Look closely and make changes. James taught that God’s word is like a mirror that show us areas where we can improve. I watch my wife every morning look into her make up mirror – she doesn’t just glance, she gazes. And when she’s done she looks amazing. I don’t know all the adjustments she’s made- I just know I’m glad she did.
God loves us so much as a Father – His greatest joy is found in helping our life go right. That’s why trusting Him is always the right path to take.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.