Meister Eckhart said, “The spiritual life is more about subtraction than it is addition.”
Yet, we are the biggest producer of trash on the planet with approximately 4.5 pounds per person per day, generating more than 17% of the world’s waste. Approximately 40% of the food in the U.S. is thrown away. Last month, we saw that San Francisco is attempting to become carbon neutral through zero waste by composting without a landfill or incineration. Composting waste can put carbon back into the soil. Trash waste in households can be reduced by recycling, eliminating plastics and living with only what we need.
Bea Johnson, known for a zero waste lifestyle, is an example of Eckhart’s spirituality. She refuses what is not needed, reduces and shares with others, reuses things, recycles what cannot be reused and composts. Her reason for living a zero waste lifestyle is to live a “simplicity that makes time for what matters most, i.e., life based on experiences rather than on things, on ‘being’ rather than on ‘having’.” Lauren Singer, inspired by Johnson, also lives a zero waste lifestyle. It makes her “happier living in direct alignment with her values.” She “wants to be remembered for the things she did and not for the trash she left behind.” It is important to see what our trash is so that we know what to let go of and change.
Both women are examples of the correct use of power and choice, which makes us uniquely human. Based on good values, this change in our lifestyle is the only path to life and freedom. Change in the spiritual life is always about our inner life being transformed by a presence or power moving us to let go. Once we see spiritually what is trapping us, we can be freed from our illusions, see that everything is a gift from God and we do not need more. This frees us from seeing ourselves as the reference point for everything, moving us outward to truly love. We become less self-centered, more prayerful, surrendering to God’s will and compassionately reaching out to those in need.
The way most of us now participate in the world is less than love, creating an environment of entitlement and greed. We tend to be a part of the system, without even realizing it. Remembering Jesus Christ’s words can be helpful: “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and decay destroy, and thieves break in and steal ... Look at the birds in the sky; they do not sow or reap, they gather nothing into barns, yet your heavenly Father feeds them” (Matthew 6: 19, 26).
Francis and Clare of Assisi found both their inner and outer freedom by living their lives in a way that critiqued the systems of church and society. By living a simple lifestyle and identifying with the marginalized people of society, they took their place in God’s great scheme to bring about justice. They lived outside the systems of production and consumption, not seeking security, possessions, illusory power, church status or divine favor. Rather, they found personal, mental and emotional freedom in humility. They responded to the injustice in the cries of the world from a place of love and empowerment, committed to peace rather than aggression. Love and justice are one, harmonious, interdependent and mutually reinforcing.
As people of faith we are called to acknowledge God’s love for all of creation, including human life, and to allow it to sustain and not destroy itself. Since our contribution of carbon dioxide into the environment affects the climate of all other countries, we must be free to critique the system to become carbon neutral.
Angel Kyodo Williams says: “Without inner change, there can be no outer change. Without collective change, no change matters.” We have no other alternative if we want to save our planet and human life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.