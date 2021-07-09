“The earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it, the world, and those who live in it” (Psalm 24:1).
“Climate change is a global problem with grave implications: environmental, social, economic, political, and for the distribution of goods. It represents one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day," according to entry No. 25 of "Laudato Si'" by Pope Francis.
At the end of 2011, the human population reached 7 billion, with a prediction of 8.6 billion by 2030. Environmental scientists estimate that the earth presently has the capacity to supply resources for between 9 and 10 billion people. With population growth, the animal kingdom will be exploited by beef and poultry industries, dairy and fish farms and commercial fishing. Not blaming population growth, rather “extreme and selective consumerism on the part of some, is ... an attempt to legitimize the present model of distribution, where a minority believes that it has the right to consume in a way which can never be universalized...,” according to entry No. 50 of "Laudato Si'."
There have been five extinction events in the last 450 million years in which all life was wiped out. Scientists tell us that we are now in the sixth extinction of life on Earth. Since the two industrial revolutions in the 19th and 20th centuries, massive carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide in the atmosphere have blocked the sun’s heat from leaving the planet, thus heating the Earth. For every one degree rise of temperature on Earth, the atmosphere absorbs 7% more of the precipitation, thereby changing its water cycle. Increasing evaporation causes more severe winter storms, dramatic spring flooding, more prolonged summer droughts, category 3, 4, and 5 hurricanes, tsunamis and typhoons. This dramatic shift of the water cycle cannot sustain our ecosystems.
The pandemic has shown us that we are all interconnected on planet Earth. What we do on one side of the planet affects other human beings near and far, as well as the Earth, water and air. Because the U.S. has the greatest ecological and carbon footprint, it is a matter of justice that we help reverse climate change internationally. Pope Francis says, “Inequity affects ... entire countries; it compels us to consider an ethics of international relations,” in entry No. 51 of "Laudato Si'."
Concerned about climate change since the 1970s, the international community has been engaged in two main tasks — drafting agreements and guidelines for all countries to at least slow down, if not reverse, global warming, and addressing the new reality of refugees and migrants fleeing their countries because of climate change.
The Earth Charter (1997–2000), was created to build a just, sustainable, and peaceful global society in the 21st century by inspiring in all peoples a sense of global interdependence and shared responsibility. It attempts to address environmental protection, human rights, equitable human development and peace.
The Universal Declaration of the Rights of Mother Earth (2010) was formulated in Cochabamba, Bolivia by 29,000 mostly indigenous people from 125 nations. It made a direct link between respecting Earth’s rights and the rights of human beings.
In Rio de Janeiro (2012), 192 U.N. member states renewed their commitment to an economic, social and environmentally sustainable future for our planet and for present and future generations, drafting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
The Paris Agreement (2016) was a direct response to global warming, following the Kyoto Protocol of 2005, urging participants to slow down the rise in temperatures by reducing emissions. It set a global goal to which 196 state parties agreed to contribute, though each would establish its own targets. All were to create processes holding themselves accountable, and enhancing action over time to reduce global warming.
This is a way in which all countries can recognize the laws and wisdom of nature, guarantee the rights for all human life and dignity, abide by common standards and collectively act to transform structures and systems that cause climate change and threaten Mother Earth.
