God’s creation is meant to sustain us all. Saving our ecosystems and universe depends on us all. Taking seriously our call to steward the earth (Genesis 1: 26, 28-30), we must recognize what is happening to Earth and its people.
As of June 2019, the carbon level was 414 parts per million (ppm) on the Keeling graph. This increased concentration of greenhouse gases absorbs and emits heat radiation, resulting in heated local weather and warmed global temperature, which is now at the level it was 14 million years ago. In the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, 196 countries pledged to reduce greenhouse gases in order to limit global warming to not more than 2 degrees Celsius (C) by 2060. Staying below 2 degrees C will require nearly total de-carbonization of global economic activity by 2060. It is estimated that we are currently at a 1.2 Celsius temperature increase.
In 60 years, atmospheric carbon from fossil fuel burning, the main human-caused factor in escalating global warming now, has doubled. Every step of the fossil fuel cycle – from extraction and processing to distribution and consumption – leads to contamination of the environment. A good stewardship solution is to reduce fossil fuel use, utilize solar, wind, and other market-ready forms of renewable energy and apply energy more efficiently.
Also, addressing agriculture-driven carbon, methane and nitrous oxide emissions is critical to reducing climate change. Livestock farming, deforestation, and other land uses account for 24% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Methane and nitrous oxide emissions, though only ¼ of all gas emissions worldwide, represent 22% of global GHSs and are more potent than carbon dioxide. Good stewardship calls for de-carbonizing livestock farming. Some ways are: regenerative farming, adding seaweed and probiotics to animal diets, breeding low-methane cows, and capturing the methane to produce bioenergy.
Significant shifts in temperature, weather patterns, water accessibility and pest populations are putting stress on agriculture production. The National Academy of Sciences says that for every 1-degree Celsius increase in global mean temperature, global yields of wheat, maize, rice, and soybeans will be reduced greatly. How will farming and distribution effectively and sustainably meet our global growing need?
Globally, about 40% of agricultural soil is degraded by loss of top soil and excessive use of nitrogen fertilizer, responsible for 13% of global nitrous oxide emissions. Good stewardship could engage soil management through regenerative farming and cover crops. These help reduce synthetic nitrogen use, keep the soil healthy, care for resources, ensure better production, and sustainably meet growth needs. A film, "Kiss the Ground" (www.kisstheground.com) by Josh Tickell, and sponsored by Interfaith Power & Light, offers information regarding regenerative farming. Precision technology farming can also monitor soil and plant health. Indoor vertical farming as well as community gardens, permaculture, based on natural ecosystems for sustainable food production, and supporting local farmers’ markets can be options.
Other contributors to greenhouse gases are trash and food waste. The U.S. is the biggest producer of trash on the planet, with about 40% of food thrown away, as well as non-degradable plastics, polluting landfills. Composting food can draw down carbon into the soil and nourish it. Trash waste can be reduced by recycling, eliminating plastics, and living with only what we need.
Greenhouse gas emissions impact our food production and the health of all life, especially the most vulnerable communities. With a prediction of 2.2 billion more people by 2050, 49% more food will be needed to feed this global population, along with water. Complicating this, developing countries, growing their economies, will want beef and dairy products also. This demand will increase the agricultural greenhouse gases, if no action is taken.
Since we do not have infinite resources, how can we produce and distribute food equitably? Our spiritual traditions can contribute to healing the world, soil health and human health. We have 30 years to choose alternatives to move in the right direction.
