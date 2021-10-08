During this COVID-19 pandemic, we are discovering the wisdom that we are all connected. We see that we catch disease as individuals who are part of families, and families who are part of churches, cities, states and nations. Our whole globe can be changed because of our interconnectedness.
Yet, other ills have been spreading and causing wider damage. While scientific and technological achievements have improved our human lives in the past 65 years, some have damaged our ecological systems — through our consumption, our use of natural resources and our waste. The impact made on Earth’s natural systems has resulted in rapid, harmful, environmental changes in the biosphere, which affect human lives. We must address this destruction of the planet and humanity or it will continue to negatively impact future generations.
It is time to listen, rethink, pray, change and advocate. It is important to not just react, but to develop a way to spiritually look at what is happening in the world. It is important to find a peaceful place within ourselves while living in a fast-paced and changing world. This can help us to respond with more clarity and resilience. Through this more balanced approach of love and compassion within, we can be inspired to respond to the cries of the world in justice.
Love, care of creation and justice coincide. Since God is just, justice is the foundation of all religions. Our Judeo-Christian tradition is one among many other traditions that believes that God made a covenant with our forbearers to love and care for all, including the Earth. Through them, we all agreed to love God and each other. “This, remember, is the message you heard from the beginning: we should love one another” (1 John 3:11). If our actions in the environment hurt God’s creation, especially, people of color, and those in powerless neighborhoods, then there is a need to address the inequitable burden on them through environmental justice.
Together, we are called to recognize that our choices have impacted our environment, and we must change those choices. We each can choose to make personal changes by recycling, reducing our consumption and waste, and using forms of energy other than petroleum energy.
However, large corporations and businesses, which greatly impact the climate, must make changes. Throughout the Bible, God calls us to be advocates for justice, to be the voice of those who do not have a voice. “Listen to what the Lord says: ‘Stand up, plead my case before the mountains; let the hills hear what you have to say. He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God,’” Micah 6:1, 8. This calls us to advocate for a clean atmosphere, rid of harmful gases to reduce the temperature of the Earth before 2050. Through the power and choice of advocacy, we can change the harm done for the benefit of all. We can help our neighbors halfway around the world, ensuring that their needs and rights are taken seriously through policies, reversing the damage done to our atmosphere.
Often, we shy away from advocacy. However, as members of civil society as well as of family and church, our political leaders represent us. Through advocacy, we inform them of our concerns, share our views, propose solutions, influence their thinking and encourage them in their commitments to represent all of us justly by formulating equitable policies to correct the devastation. We can do this through letters or in person.
We cannot be passive onlookers if we believe in a God of justice. We must be at the forefront, paying attention to what nature is telling us. If we believe in a God who created the universe and wants us to take care of it, we do not have another choice.
