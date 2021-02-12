Barbara Holmes states that “it is time to awaken to self, society, and the cosmos, for none of us has the luxury of sleepwalking through the major systemic shifts taking place in society, and the small and sacred moments of daily life. … Up above our heads, there are worlds unknown and a canopy of grace, light, air, and water that supports our survival. Without realizing it, we expend massive amounts of energy to block out the vastness of our universe. … this information can be more than human systems can take.”
We may not sleepwalk through the major systemic shifts that are taking place in our daily lives and block out the vastness of our universe. Our faith challenges us to awaken to good stewardship of the Earth and its inhabitants.
Contemplation of God’s creation is a help in acknowledging where reality and truth lie. Walking around the convent grounds in the spring, I saw the beauty of God’s creation all around me: the majestic live oaks, the orchard trees that bear fruit, the decorative landscaped bushes, the green carpet and Bermuda grass, the setting sun that gives life to the plants and us, and the eight deer that inhabited the grounds. I witnessed the Texas thunderstorms, sometimes bringing rain and more often not. As I walked, Psalms 19:2 came to mind: “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the firmament proclaims his handiwork.”
I am in awe of the beauty, intelligence, majesty, and particularly, the love of God. Like a person who paints a picture that he or she values and loves, so God loves what God has created. “God looked at everything he had made, and he found it very good” (Gen. 1: 31).
At the same time, I also saw that the grass, and some of the oak and other trees, were barren in places. Some branches appeared to be dead due to a lack of rainfall, or perhaps from damage done by Hurricane Harvey. The deer had come up to our lawn to eat the leaves and flowers of the flowering plants since other vegetation was scarce for lack of rain. I have seen the season of winter pass without much freezing weather, and the season of spring quickly become an unofficial summer. Extreme heat has led to more indoor air-conditioning.
Because God is its creator, every aspect of creation and each living thing reflects some aspect of God. Every part of creation, without exception, is the outpouring of God’s love. Genesis 1:27-28 says that God has entrusted us with the care of that creation. “God created man in his image; in the divine image he created him. … God blessed them, saying: ‘... Have dominion over the fish of the sea, the birds of the air, and all the living things that move on the earth.’” To return God’s love is to have “dominion” that is to love, respect and take care of creation.
Since we are commissioned to relate to creation as God relates to it, we demonstrate this love in the choices we make as stewards of creation. God has given us an extraordinary gift to make these choices — the ability to think and reason, to know what is reality and truth. Reason calls us to acknowledge the reality and value of each element of creation: air, fire, water, sunlight, earth, microbes, plants and animals, as well as human beings, and realize that each element depends on and needs the other. God values all creation, so we must value all creation.
Besides witnessing the beauty of God’s creation changing locally, we will continue this reflection based on what we see across the nation and the world.
Source: Barbara A. Holmes, Race and the Cosmos: An Invitation to View the World Differently, 2nd ed. (CAC Publishing: 2020), 42, 43, 57.
