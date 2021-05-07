After Catholic families living in Cuero were forced to travel to Meyersville to attend church services, the Cuero Land and Immigration Company donated land for the construction of a Catholic church in Cuero in 1875. The Most Rev. Anthony Dominic Ambrose Pellicer, the first bishop of San Antonio, then established St. Michael’s Catholic Church as a parish in Cuero.
The name was selected in memory of Michael O’Brien, whose widow was a generous and active founding member. The third and current church building was completed in 1931. Today, more than 250 families belong to the parish.
St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Cuero will host its Spring Festival at 11 a.m. May 16. The money raised will help support St. Michael's Catholic School and the church's charitable projects.
“As so many churches in South Texas are, St. Michael’s is a gorgeous historical landmark with beautiful stained glass windows and a special building,” said Teresa Hiles, church bookkeeper who helps with fundraising. “The faith community is beautiful, and by far, some of the most generous families of parishioners I’ve encountered. They are so giving and excited to get back together. We could not have a festival last year, so we are looking forward to the fellowship.”
Generous portions of roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy and green beans will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to-go and in-person for $12 a plate. The to-go plates will be served in a drive-thru format. Tables and chairs under a tent outdoors will allow people to dine at the event, which will feature music and a beer garden.
“Roast beef is always the meal prepared by the church, and it’s so much fun serving the meal. We see a lot of people come through the drive-thru line to pick up plates. It’s about teamwork. Many hands make the work lighter. Everyone pitches in for a common cause,” said Kathy Gips, who has been a member of the church for about 20 years. “The meal is great. It’s delicious. It does not disappoint. This is a way of doing small things with great love like Mother Theresa said. It’s very uplifting, good, clean, honest work for a great cause. ”
Rusty Steins will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and DJs Kevin Lamprecht and Hector Arguellez will spin tunes from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the church office or the event. Raffle tickets are $5 each for a chance to win more than $10,000 in cash prizes among other items, and they can be purchased at the church office and the event as well.
While the usual country store and silent auction will not happen this year, a live auction will take place in the parish hall at noon. Seating will be limited to allow people to socially distance because of the pandemic. Joe Adams will be the auctioneer. Live auction items will include a Charolais calf, concert tickets, several trips, and an Amish quilt, among others.
The 300 block of Church Street will be blocked off so people can wander back and forth safely between the tent and the parish hall.
“The live auction is so much fun with people bidding back and forth and laughing,” Gips said. “Joe Adams makes it so much more lively and entertaining with his commentary. He knows the people and they know him. It’s like a big family reunion.”
Anthony Netardus, a member of the church since 1995 who is helping with the festival, applauded the support the church and its two festivals receive each year from the community. The church also hosts a Fall Festival in October.
“Both are well-attended and well-supported, and especially our auction,” Netardus said. “It’s very well supported by folks who are very generous with their spending.”
Gips said St. Michael’s is special because of the “friendships, community and camaraderie of the parishioners.” The church provides stability for the community, which was especially true during the trying times of last year, she continued. The priests develop relationships with the parishioners, children at the school and their parents, and the entire community.
“We come together as a faith community and know that all of us are devoted followers of Christ,” Gips said. “Our faith and graces are received from the sacraments and attending Masses and functions, and being able to do those things together is what Christ wanted for us as we are trying to fulfill our missions here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.