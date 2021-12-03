For Lavaca County volunteer Nancy Obelgoner, the reason for the season is simple and straightforward.
It's also the reason she has spent the last five Christmas seasons dedicating her time and energy to the St. Nicholas Ministry, an ecumenical holiday charity in Lavaca, Fayette and Colorado counties that provides for children, seniors and families in need.
"It's the message of Jesus: We care about them," said Obelgoner.
This year will mark the 34th anniversary of the ministry, and organizers are once again asking for the community's help in providing for those who need help around the holidays. The ministry provides gifts, food, Bibles, blankets and other items.
Anyone is welcome to contribute any amount financially. Organizers have gladly received envelopes containing as little as $5, Obelgoner said.
The deadline for those seeking referrals has passed. Those referrals allow ministry organizers ensure the resources go to those who really need them.
Last year, the ministry helped about 500 people in Lavaca County alone, Obelgoner said.
This year, many people and families may be in need again because of hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Pastor Herb Beyer, who serves as pastor of five churches. He is also the ministry's founder and coordinator.
"People have gone through so much with COVID," Beyer said.
Beyer was inspired to create the ministry after hearing as a teenager the story of Louise Locker. Locker began the Elf Louise Project, which helps kids in the San Antonio area around Christmas.
The St. Nicholas Ministry has persisted for more than 30 years because of three main reasons, Beyer said.
First, community members continue to display a desire to be generous. Second, there continues to be people in need, and lastly, community members feel a calling to be good stewards of the resources they have been bestowed.
When community members help one another, it creates a kind of cycle of helping, Beyer and Obelgoner said.
For example, Beyer recalled one year in which a family of eight needed help after the father lost his job. The next year, the family vowed to donate resources for a family of at least eight.
"We have had people who pay it forward," Beyer said.
And of course, anyone desiring to help out need not simply donate money or a gift.
The ministry requires a small army of volunteers who do everything from sorting donations to wrapping gifts.
Just like donating, volunteering is a great way to feel good inside, Obelgoner said.
But, most importantly, she said, it's about making others feel like they are loved.
"We hope we can brighten someone's day and let them know we care about them," she said.
