This year marks the 35th year for the ecumenical work of the St. Nicholas Ministry that began in Lavaca County, and expanded in recent years to involve churches and others in Colorado County and parts of Fayette County.
“All the people involved with the St. Nicholas Ministry make such a huge difference in peoples’ lives, giving them a sign of hope. People need hope for the future and to know that they are loved. This ministry lets people know that there are those who care, said Pastor Herb Beyer, founder and coordinator. He is also the lead pastor for the Tri-County Cooperative Ministries serving churches and communities in Lavaca, Fayette and Colorado counties, according to a news release from the program.
The St. Nicholas Ministry began in a classroom, and then to a church basement, and with its continued growth moved its collection and distribution efforts to the Lillie Appelt Johnson Youth Center near the Hallettsville Park.
People receiving assistance must have a referral form for this year on file with St. Nicholas Ministry from an approved agency or church and have been confirmed by phone for this year’s distribution. Distribution for Lavaca County will be Dec. 10, according to the news release.
This ministry is after a historical figure, St. Nicholas, a devout and wealthy Christian who became a Bishop of the Church and who obeyed the words of Jesus, “sell what you own and give the money to the poor.”
He was known for his gracious personality and acts of kindness, particularly in aiding needy children and their families. There are families in our area, familiar with the day of observance for St. Nicholas, Dec. 6, who growing up recall receiving small gifts on that day.
The St. Nicholas Ministry reaches some 200 plus families each year — needy children, their families, and the elderly during the Christmas season.
Its focus is shaped by the tradition surrounding the historical figure known as St. Nicholas and the ministry of Jesus. St. Nicholas Ministry provides gifts of food, blankets, Bibles, new toys, and personal items to children, the elderly, and families that have been referred for such assistance by area church leaders, staff of helping agencies, public and parochial schools, according to the news release.
Funds are used to purchase needed items such as food and toys for the distribution.
Help with the distribution of gifts and the opportunity to provide financial support is greatly appreciated. People, churches, and other organizations interested in assisting in any way with this year’s St. Nicholas Ministry or who want to drop off donations can contact Beyer (tri-county area) at 361-798-0155 or 979-562-2573 or beyerfam@hughes.net; Nancy Obelgoner (Lavaca County) at 361-772-5225 or obelgoner@hotmail.com; or Sandy Pesak (Colorado and Fayette counties) at 979-249-7121 or sandykayp@hotmail.com.