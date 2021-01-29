"Without losing faith, Abraham, who was nearly 100 years old, took into account his own body, which was as good as dead, and Sarah’s womb, which was dead. He didn’t hesitate with a lack of faith in God’s promise, but he grew strong in faith and gave glory to God. He was fully convinced that God was able to do what he promised. Therefore, it was credited to him as righteousness" (Romans 4:19-22).
My grandmother passed away in August, and when I think of her life, all I see is strength even though at the end of her life, she had grown weak. On the surface, the caregivers at her assisted living facility saw frailty. The doctors assessed a failing, aging body suffering from the effects of a stroke. The nurses saw a mind that could no longer keep track of medicine. The walker and wheelchair led others to believe she was feeble.
But if they only knew what her 92 years has seen and experienced — just think of the stories her hands could have told. These hands that worked on her daddy's farm. These hands that did not retaliate the abuse of her husband. These hands that tended the earth in her love of gardening. These hands that raised two children by herself. These hands that learned new trades to earn an income. These hands that turned the pages of the Bible daily. These hands that scrubbed, polished and cleaned. These hands were folded in prayer. These hands rubbed the backs of her grandchildren to bring peace and comfort. These hands were laid on others to empower them in ministry. These hands welcomed children into her presence as she served them in church and school. These hands handed out donations to those in need. These hands gathered and cracked more pecans than imaginable. These hands wrote beautiful, encouraging cards to those for whom she prayed. These hands played games with her great grandchildren. These hands were strong hands — and like Abraham, her strength came from faith in God.
This scripture passage reminds us that when God made the covenant with Abraham to make him the father of many nations, his and Sarah's outward appearance told a different story to onlookers. Logic said there was no way; faith said there's always a way. Others didn't know all the work God had already done on his heart through all the years of travel, of missteps, and of distrust. And because of this, Abraham knew that there was more of God's grace to experience. He may not have known the how, but he did know that with God, appearances aren't always what they seem. His body may look dead. Sarah's womb may seem closed. But God has yet to let death and despair stop God from bringing forth new life and renewed hope.
Be strong knowing, “My grace is enough for you, because power is made perfect in weakness” (2 Corinthians 12:9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.