Sister Kathleen Goike, 67, superior general of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, was born in Ireland and adopted from an orphanage when she was 2 years old.
She grew up in San Antonio with her adoptive parents and her older brother who was adopted from the same orphanage.
Goike’s parents promised the orphanage that their children would attend Catholic school, which they did. When the original school Goike attended failed, Goike’s mother eventually enrolled her in Blessed Sacrament Academy, an all-girls school, in the eighth grade.
The move proved instrumental in Goike’s calling. Goike entered the convent at the age of 15. While it was typical to enter just out of the eighth grade at that time, now, young women are encouraged to have more life experience before entering the convent.
“I fell in love with the sisters of this order,” Goike said. “Something inside said this is what I want to do, this is what I want to be. I became very close to some of the sisters and they were very influential in my vocation.”
Goike said the sisters were always happy. They shared camaraderie with each other that was appealing.
“(It was) the way they cared for us, the way they taught us – a spirit,” Goike said. “The spiritual life incorporated into the educational experience flowed outside the classroom in the way they interacted with the girls.”
Goike became superior general in June 2018. Every six years, the chapter comes together for a few days of prayer and discernment to elect a new governing body, including the superior general, a treasurer general and a team of four counselors.
“The mission (of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament) is to extend the incarnate word, speak Christ out there in the world by being gospels of love,” Goike said. “We make the gospel come alive, but not only by what we say but by how we live life. We proclaim the good news of God’s kingdom.”
Goike, with the help of the other members of the governing body, oversees all of the needs – spiritual, medical, ministry and other – of the congregation comprised of 54 sisters.
Blessed Sacrament Academy in San Antonio is still one of two schools run by the sisters, but now it is a co-ed chartered high school for students from all walks of life who need extra help with their education. Also in San Antonio, the sisters operate an early childhood program, parents’ academy and counseling service. The other school is Nazareth Academy in Victoria.
Goike and her team set goals for the term that expires in 2024 through four Leadership, Membership and Partnership groups.
- The Wholeness and Spiritual Development group aims to enhance the spiritual life of the sisters through days of reflection and readings, among other events.
- The Vocation, Mission and Ministry group helps manage the newly formed vocation team, which ensures the sisters are living out their mission within their ministries.
- The Prophetic Stance group promotes social justice issues by making the laws known and identifying where people need help, not only locally but also globally.
- And the Responsible Stewardship group focuses on the ways sisters live responsibly within their means.
“Sister Kathleen is very caring and concerned about the welfare and well being of each one of the sisters,” said Sister Stephana Marbach, first counselor on the leadership team. “She is a very organized person and, therefore, it’s easy to work with her because things are not haphazard. She has a clear focus and she is able to collaborate well. She does not pretend to have all the answers. She is able to listen to people and gather information from all the membership, especially when it’s about a common goal of the congregation.”
Currently, one of the ongoing goals is the reunification of eight different congregations. Three are in the United States and five are in Mexico. Representatives from each congregation form a committee that is responsible for drawing up new constitutions and directories for every aspect of life for one group rather than eight.
Goike said that being superior general is a blessing because she gets to know all of the sisters on a different level.
“I help them any way that I can, that is the goal, to be there for them as a support in whatever way I can,” she said.
The most daunting part of the job is ensuring that all the congregational needs are met. For example, making sure that the sisters are safe during a pandemic is challenging, especially when some of them are already health-compromised and two are on hospice care.
“It’s closed down with no visitors right now, which is hard,” Goike said. “And we had a death during this time that was very difficult because the funeral was different. People didn’t get to say their goodbyes the way they wanted to.”
When Goike is not running the day-to-day operations at the convent, she likes to read inspirational, spiritual and nonfiction books as well as mysteries. She plays gin rummy and five crowns with her friends and watches crime and legal dramas such as “NCIS” and “All Rise.”
“To sum it up, my spiritual life is very vital to me, and I couldn’t do any of this without God,” Goike said. “The main blessing of the role of this ministry is that it has deepened my relationship with God. I can’t do this without trusting God. No way.”
