We’ve all probably prayed prayers that looking back, we’re glad God didn’t answer. I know I have. As a young believer, I prayed a certain girl I liked, would like me. Well, it didn’t happen. And I can tell you now, I’m thankful because God knew more about what I needed than I did.
As a Father, God longs for us to see what he sees for our lives so that we pray well and obey well. After all, His thoughts, plans and power to bring things to pass is far superior to ours
James tells us that we can either pray amiss and be dissatisfied or pray accurately and see God’s desires fulfilled. James helps us identify three Superpowers that stand in the way of our prayers being effective and fruitful.
James 4:3 tells us, When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures.
1. The Superpower of the flesh
Our flesh is our fallen nature, inherited from Adam that causes us to fight wrong desires. We don’t always want what God wants. But when pleasures become more important than God’s purposes in our life, a family or community, He has a hard time bringing about his best. It’s when God’s motives and strength are at work in us they set the direction and provide execution beyond our capacity as people. We experience God doing things for us and through us that we could never do for ourselves.
2. The Superpower of the world
James 4:4-You adulterous people, don’t you know that friendship with the world means enmity against God? Therefore, anyone who chooses to be a friend of the world becomes an enemy of God.
The Greek word translated world is ‘kosmos’ which means the primary order and arrangement of the world. We know the principles and the values in our world system are vastly different than Heaven’s. Staying connected to the wrong systems and supports will hinder Heaven best. That’s why we pray, “thy Kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.” When we connect to God’s world and his ways, we can be a partner with him in seeing our prayers answered.
3. The Superpower of dark forces
James 4:5-6-Or do you think Scripture says without reason that he jealously longs for the spirit he has caused to dwell in us? But he gives us more grace. That is why Scripture says: “God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.”
God breathed his life in each of us giving us our unique passions, personality and purposes. But pride can keep us from experiencing His grace we need to live this out. We know Satan was proud and lost His place in Heaven because of it. He and his dark forces continue to be very real enemies to God’s people and purposes. But when we live in humility and submission to God we have the support and strength to defeat this Superpower and experience God’s best!
