Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
James 1:17 “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above.”
Today, I forced the adult side of me to surface as I promised myself that I could go fishing but I had to finish my Christmas shopping first. I love this time of the year with a spirit of giving. It’s just the shopping that gets me.
I found the blocking out of the brick, glass and the endless Christmas decorations in the mall made it easier, but I couldn’t get the music out of my head and it was giving me Christmasphobia. All I could hear was the ringing of cash registers and the “Twelve Days of Christmas” was being embedded in my brain. Then I decided to use the words of that song to make out my “gift giving” list. It went as follows: “Twelve days before Christmas I bought to give away: Twelve nets for dipping, eleven knives for cleaning, ten lures for hooking, nine weights for casting, eight gloves for freezing, seven shrimp a swimming, six rods for casting, five golden spoons, four empty stringers, three tackle boxes, two boots for wading and a redfish in a back bay.”
Plunging my adult self back into the deep waters of my mind, I raced over the waves of people in the mall, leaving shoppers awash in my wake and headed for my beach. After all, one stop at my favorite tackle shack would take care of all my Christmas shopping and I would be free to be me.
Dear Lord, as we share at this time of the year, help us not neglect to share the greatest gift from above, Your Son.
