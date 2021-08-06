At First United Methodist Church, our Sunday morning scripture readings often come from what’s known as the Revised Common Lectionary. Basically, that’s a set of scripture readings that have been “prescribed” for each Sunday of the year.
In theory, by following these readings, we will work through the entire Bible over the course of about three years. A few Sundays ago, our reading came from 2 Samuel 11:1-15. That is the story of King David and his affair with Bathsheba. I know, I know, we don’t like hearing stories like that. We want to hear uplifting stories. We want to hear how with Christ everything is right with the world. There’s a problem with that, though. Sometimes everything isn’t right with the world. Yes, the church is a place of comfort and joy and consolation, but the church should also be a place where truth is told and justice is called for.
In the scripture reading, King David sees beautiful Bathsheba washing herself. Bathsheba is married to one of King David’s top generals, but since he’s out of town, David summons Bathsheba and forces himself on her. Ultimately, King David has Bathsheba’s husband killed. Sure, I’d rather talk about some of the other kinder and gentler stories in the Bible, but the lectionary forces us to confront this evil action perpetrated by David. A powerful man victimizing a vulnerable woman. There is absolutely no way for us to make what David did less sinful. There’s no justification for it. David abuses Bathsheba, in fact, he rapes her. David exploited and manipulated his power over her.
This is an old, old story. It is a story from ancient Israel. We’d like to think that here in the United States of America, land of modern civilization and advanced morality, we would have advanced beyond this old story. David has gained power and believes he can do whatever he wants. The rules apply to others, but not to the powerful.
No matter your political affiliation, you’re probably reading this and upset that someone in power has not been held accountable for their crimes. Some of you are probably upset that Donald Trump has not been put on trial. Others of you are probably upset that Hillary Clinton hasn’t been locked up. But, I doubt any of you are shocked about it.
In an age of Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Governor Cuomo, and even numerous religious leaders, we still have people that prey on an imbalance of power. Some people criticize Christians for clinging to a Bible saying that it is old, out of touch, and irrelevant to modern times, but this story from 2 Samuel reminds us that the Bible is still very relevant. According to Rachel Louise Snyder, one of the leading journalists covering domestic abuse, 37 women are killed every day in instances of family violence. Fifty American women are killed every month by a spouse or partner. In the United States, 20 people are assaulted every minute by someone they love. In the United States, $2 trillion is spent every year in medical costs for victims of domestic violence.
My hope for the churches of the Crossroads is that we are a place for truth. I know that many times the victims of domestic violence are fearful of coming forward because they are afraid they won’t be believed, or fearful of retaliation by their abuser. The church should be a safe place for you to come to find help. As I’ve told my congregation, I am not a licensed counselor, and I don’t have expertise in domestic abuse, but I know people who do. If you have been a victim of domestic violence or abuse, or if you’ve observed this sin taking place in your family, please reach out to me. Please reach out to the faith community. Like I said, I’m not an expert, but we can prayerfully discern the best way to proceed.
I know that we like to be optimistic, positive-thinking people who like to believe that we are making moral progress. We’d rather think about our virtues than our sins, but our sin is ever before us, and I wouldn’t be much of a pastor if I took the time to write an article on domestic abuse, but didn’t offer a resource for help. Again, you can reach out to me at First United Methodist Church or directly to Mid-Coast Family Services at 800-870-0368 or 361-573-4357, or online at www.midcoastfamily.org. God bless you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.