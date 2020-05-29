On March 16, I met with a group of leaders from our church. The topic of the day: our church’s response to COVID-19. We talked. We prayed. We planned. Then, we moved everything we do from in-person to online. As one who has dedicated my life to drawing people to Jesus and then connecting them in community, this was a difficult, but very necessary decision.
For years, we had preached that the church wasn’t a building or an event that you attend, but it is the people of God, a family that you are a part of. Now, it was our chance to prove it.
We moved everything that we do online. Worship services were recorded during the week and then broadcast on Sundays. Groups met via Zoom and Facebook Live. Service projects continued and donations rolled in for our community partners such as Christ’s Kitchen. We also made 1,000’s of phone calls and sent 1,000’s of texts to connect personally with people. Even as I type this, I am feeling the weight of all that was done to keep the church connected and moving forward despite social distancing demands. There was much done, but it was all worth it.
What we quickly learned is a lesson that has been lived out through history. The church thrives when she is under pressure. Whether it be persecution, times of war, or in our case a global pandemic, the worst of times bring out the best in the church. I saw it in the church that I lead and love and a saw in churches throughout the Crossroads and around the country. The church wasn’t closed. She was deployed.
How can this be? Jesus’s words in Matthew 19 come to mind. Jesus said, “And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overcome it.” Jesus was commending Peter for His faith. He was forming His church which nothing, not even Hades can overcome. The church, as Jesus builds it, is built on our common confession of Him and our common commitment to Him.
That’s why the church can and does thrive during difficult times. Difficult times remind us of universal need for Jesus. Impossible situations draw us back to faith and hope through Christ because we have no other option but to trust in Him. Unprecedented times lead to unprecedented ministry and action in the name of Jesus because we are serving Him and worshiping Him like never before.
As we exit this crisis in the coming weeks, let’s not forget the lessons that we have learned. As your church and mine begin to gather in-person again for worship and groups, let’s not grow comfortable. Let’s instead, build our lives and our churches on the truth that Jesus is working in us and through us and even the worst of times can be the best of times because we are living with and for Him.
