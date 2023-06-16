About this time 40 years ago, I was preparing to graduate with my bachelor’s degree from Oral Roberts University. I was excited to begin pursuing the things God had put on my heart. The problem was—I had much more chaos than confidence about what exactly that was.
There were two options upon gradation, and they were as different as could be. I could either attend the University of Kansas on a full-ride scholarship to study law, or I could go on the mission field and preach the gospel. I’m sure you can imagine which my parents wanted me to choose.
Thankfully, throughout my college experience, I learned Jesus had left a helper for us—the Holy Spirit. Jesus gave Him to us to help guide us into God’s best for our lives. And I definitely needed some guidance. So I began getting to know Him.
In that season, there were four things I did to build fellowship with the Holy Spirit, and they are the same four things I continue to do today.
The first thing I did was study God’s Word and allow the Holy Spirit to speak to me through it. In John 16:12-13, Jesus shows us that this is a primary way the Holy Spirit speaks. He says, “I have much more to say to you, more than you can now bear. But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all the truth. He will not speak on his own; he will speak only what he hears, and he will tell you what is yet to come.”
The second thing I did was not just study God’s Word, but wholeheartedly follow His ways revealed in it. Proverbs 3:5-6 encourages us all to: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”
Third, I esteemed the Holy Spirit’s work in my life. I chose to live in peace, recognizing that He was at work, even when I couldn’t see anything happening. Philippians 4:6-7 talks of this when it says, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
The fourth was the hardest. I had to be patient and let the Holy Spirit work. That spring, as I focused on these four things, the confusion dissipated and the way forward became clear. The choice to take my degree to the mission field made little sense in the natural; however, I had an inexplainable peace regarding it, and today, am still reaping the fruit of that obedience.
In what area do you need guidance today? I encourage you—seek the wisdom of the Holy Spirit. He truly is the best helper.