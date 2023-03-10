One of the most overlooked or ignored members of the Holy Trinity is the Holy Spirit. Sometimes the Holy Spirit is used to justify some pretty different behavior. It is vital that we should understand who the Holy Spirit is and what His role is in our lives. Sometimes He is called, “The Helper.”
The Holy Spirit knows what we need and when we need it, especially when we need it – and Him – the most. After all, we all face difficult times when we are down, or should I say, “When our get up and go, as gotten up and gone.” This is at times called a slump.
I recall as a youth, playing baseball, I thought I was a very good hitter. I recall entering into an extended period of time when I was unable to hit the ball well. I showed up game after game, following my prescribed routine, yet each time at the batter’s box I struck out or hit a fly ball resulting in an out. No matter how hard I tried, I could not manage to get a base hit, let alone a home run. I was benched a few games to figure out how to overcome the slump I was in.
In life, sometimes routine creates grooves so deep that they drag us into a mental rut or we experience what feels like debilitating pain, slumps happen to us all. These are the times when the joy has left us and is greatly missed. When deliverance seems far away. When strength seems depleted.
Maybe what we hoped for hasn’t happened yet. We keep walking pointlessly to the plate, bat in hand, only to swing at the air, striking out. We’re just not connecting any more with what matters.
Jesus knew we would all face spiritual slumps. He knew there would be days, weeks or even years when His people would feel disconnected. He especially knew this would happen to His own band of close disciples after He was crucified and away from their physical presence. That’s why He called them aside to meet with them in an upper, secluded room, where He talked about what He planned to do about it. He wanted to give them the tools to thrive even when He was no longer physically by their side.
Jesus introduced the disciples to the person and work of the Holy Spirit. Jesus said, “I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may be with you forever; that is the Spirit of Truth, whom the world cannot receive because it does not see Him or know Him, but you know Him because He abides with you and will be with you.” (John 14:16-17).
Jesus knew His disciples would feel abandoned when He left. They would feel as though they’d lost a parent or a coach or a guide. But He wanted them to know He wasn’t leaving His followers in the evil, sick, sinful world to make it all on their own.
He wasn’t leaving them to the wolves. He would never do that to his disciples, nor would He ever do that to us. Rather, He left us all in the capable hands and heart of the Holy Spirit.
The Holy Spirit’s role from that point forward was to act on Jesus’ behalf just like Jesus acted on behalf of the Father when He walked on the earth.
The Holy Spirit, was sent to carry out the will of the Father and the Son among those who are saved. We never have to worry whether the Spirit got the message when we addressed our prayers to the Father. And we never have to wonder whether God heard also, if we called out to Jesus. In the Spirit, the whole Trinity is available to us and present with us – especially when we need a helper. Especially when we are in a slump.