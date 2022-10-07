Former President Ronald Reagan says he learned the importance of decision-making early in life. His aunt took him to a shoemaker to have a pair of shoes made. The shoemaker asked the young Ronald Reagan if he wanted his shoes to have a square toe or a round toe. Reagan hesitated and never gave the shoemaker a straight answer. So, he told Reagan to come back in a couple of days to let him know.
Later, the shoemaker asked the same question. But Reagan still was undecided. So, when he finally received his new pair of shoes, he was surprised. One shoe was a square toe and the other was a round toe.
Reagan never forgot the lesson from that experience. He learned that if you don’t make your own decisions, somebody else will make them for you.
That’s so true. It’s easy just to let things happen – instead of moving forward by faith into God’s best. That’s what we can learn from the life of Abraham — the father of our faith. He was willing to make courageous decisions that changed outcomes. And they weren’t always easy ones.
We can read how Abraham did that when his nephew Lot was taken captive by enemy Kings.
When Abram heard that his relative had been taken captive, he called out the 318 trained men born in his household and went in pursuit as far as Dan. Genesis 14:14
First, we can see that Abraham had a warrior’s perspective. He heard and hurried to fight for God’s will. He wasn’t weak, he was ready when adversity came. And we should be too. Because life takes fight. Sometimes we can think being a Christian makes life easier. It makes it better but not necessarily easier. We’re on enemy territory and it takes strength to overcome evil at work. But if we’re willing to fight, we’ll find the Bible is filled with truth and the Holy Spirit with strategies to help us win. When we obey, He can bring victory over adversity, just like He did for Abraham.
Abraham also recognized problems were predictable. When faced with a challenge he called out to those who could help. Do we know how to call out to the right people for help when trouble comes our way? We’ve all prayed panicky prayers before. And inside we know they lack the power to bring the change we seek. Psalms 112 says we’re to live our life fearing God and without any fear of bad news. The only way to do that is to prepare ourselves with the answers and the relationships needed to overcome adversity when it arises
Lastly, Abraham knew preparation was vital.
He didn’t leave things to chance. Abraham had trained an army in his own household.
They too had faith and knew how to fight. As parents and as people we can’t leave the next generation to themselves. In our secular world, we must make certain they are well-educated in God’s truth. They need our consistent example, encouragement and mentorship. It makes all the difference.
Abraham acted – he responded courageously, and he turned a great trial into a great testimony.
If we’re willing to war, we can see God do the same for us.