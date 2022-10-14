Smart phones have changed our lives. We can connect instantly to just about anything, anywhere. Knowledge that was unattainable before can be easily accessed now. We can be in touch with all kinds of people and places, and virtually any information and entertainment. I can get my favorite teams scores and stats in real time. That’s nice.
Who knew that fax machines, land lines and even cameras would be old school one day. These smart phones have made possible things I would’ve never dreamed. And they can do much more than I know. My kids remind me of that. But the only way to find out what it can do is to get to know it better.
Now our God is incomparable. But like my iPhone, He can do so much more than we know. And the only way to find out, is to get to know Him better.
Abraham got to know God in a way that brought rich rewards. And scripture tells us when we rely on faith like he did, we can be blessed like he was.
It took work for Abraham to learn to rely and wait on God. What can we learn from Abraham about the work of waiting well?
Firstly, we can allow God to guide us amidst perplexity.
And Abram said, “You have given me no children; so a servant in my household will be my heir.” Genesis 15:3-4
Abraham and Sarah had no children. He assumed that his servant would become his heir. It was common in this culture for servants to be adopted and receive the inheritance.
But God confirmed to Abraham that the heir would be his own son. When we don’t understand how God will do something, we often lean on what we think and feel is right. But it’s better to let God lead us in His way that’s right. In culture today, there are voices coming from all directions. And who we listen to is crucial. It’s God’s voice that will bring the reward that reason and feelings can’t. Like Abraham, we can have our plan but God’s is worth waiting on.
Then, we can allow God to define our potential.
He took him outside and said, “Look up at the sky and count the stars—if indeed you can count them.” Then he said to him, “So shall your offspring be.” Genesis 15:5
God’s plan for Abraham was beyond what he was thinking. Abraham could neither count the stars nor create them. But he could trust God to do what he was dreaming. God sees more for our life than we’re thinking too. We should ask, “what did God create me to do and what will He help me do?”
Lastly, we can trust God’s power to bring about His promises.
But Abram said, “Sovereign Lord, how can I know that I will gain possession of it?” Genesis 15:8
After this, God entered covenant or partnership with Abraham. Because God is sovereign, he is the Senior partner in our relationship. Our responsibility is to do our part through church attendance, daily prayer, Bible study and fellowship with mentors and peers God gives. It will bring about a maturity that enables God to do abundantly more.