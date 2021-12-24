“Would you like a side with that?” I have heard this question many times, at my favorite fast-food places. When the man or woman asks, I usually already have a fresh wrap or sandwich on the way. Since I have the main meal – what I really need – I usually think “Eh, it’s not a big deal whether I have a side or not.”
Why the fast-food story? Well, because I’ve found that there are parts of my faith that I also have considered to be “on the side” items. Ones that seem less important to practice. For me, joy has been one of them. For instance, I knew I needed love and patience and peace – they were the entrée. But joy – well, it seemed like an “optional side.” Until one day, I read passages of Scripture that challenged my perspective.
For instance, Hebrews says that joy was actually the fuel that empowered Jesus to fulfill His purpose on earth. (Hebrews 12:2). Nehemiah says it’s the Lord’s joy that gives us strength. (Nehemiah 8:10). In short, I have learned:
Joy isn’t a side portion of our faith. It’s essential to fulfilling our purpose.
This is modeled well for us through Mary. She was a teenager when an angel appeared and announced that she — a virgin — would be with child. Scripture says she was afraid. And understandably so.
She was betrothed to a guy named Joseph, which meant they had already signed the legal documents for marriage. Accepting the opportunity to carry the Son of God meant she would anger and possibly lose the man she loved. Yet, in the midst of scary circumstances, she said:
Luke 1:38 “I am the Lord’s servant and I am willing to accept whatever he wants.”
As a result, she could declare just a few verses later:
Luke 1:47 “My Spirit finds its joy in God my Savior.”
Where is anxiety threatening your joy this season? Maybe for you, it’s in a career or business decision beyond your control. Maybe it’s the weight of providing for your family or a step of obedience you feel God asking you to take. I encourage you to choose the Mary response. After all, God promised to be bigger than the challenges of the prayerful, and He is faithful.
We extend grace and find purpose in pain.
Joseph shows us this. Imagine the pain, rejection and betrayal he felt when his bride-to-be said she was with child. And by God?! It was as crazy then as it is now. Yet, in a place of pain, Scripture says:
Matthew 1:19 “Joseph . . . did not want to disgrace her publicly, so he decided to break the engagement quietly.”
Little did he know that, that choice would allow him to be a part of the greatest story in history. I imagine he was very grateful he’d chosen well.
Like Joseph, pain is threatening the joy of many in 2021. Loss, regret, sickness and betrayal are challenging many hearts.
Friend, in that pain, I encourage you tp choose the Joseph response. The journey of joy is always one worth taking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.