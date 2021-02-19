You are invited to join Jesus on a journey, a spiritual quest. It is an opportunity to grow in your relationship with God. This season of Lent is a spiritual journey. In Luke 4:1-13, we hear how he is thrown by the Spirit into the wilderness where he will face the enemy Satan and temptations. Another gospel accounts puts it a bit milder, that Jesus is led by the Spirit. This puts it much stronger. You know about being out in the world, there where the voices call out to you to do the things you shouldn’t do, out there where it’s easy to get hurt and wounded, out there where it can be dangerous, and you feel alone.
The Spirit brings Jesus to the wilderness. And Satan tries to steer Jesus to a certain direction, namely away from God through a series of questions. But Jesus chooses the path that will lead him to fulfilling his purpose in the cross. All of us face choices, of where we are going to be and what we are going to do.
A couple is led to the altar. They have chosen to take a certain path, and make promises to each other to live a certain kind of life together. They have listened to the voice of the Spirit. Speaking the words to love, honor and treasure are relatively easy. The challenge for them is in keeping the promises, and staying the path.
That same couple one day brings their son or daughter into the church.
They are led to the baptismal font. Promises are made to God, by the couple, by godparents, by the congregation — to raise up a child in a life of faith. They have listened to the voice of the Spirit.
To make promises is easy, but the challenge is keeping the promises and staying the path.
In John 10, Jesus says, “I have come that you may have life and to the full.” Jesus wants us to find joy and to celebrate life, but it is a life that takes a certain path, one that involves being a fully devoted disciple, to surrender completely to God, and yes, in some ways to be like Jesus — to love the Lord your God with all your heart, mind, soul and strength; and to love your neighbor as yourself. The challenge is to love like Jesus loves, to forgive like Jesus and to serve like Jesus.
It is in the wilderness, that you encounter the challenges, struggles and the adversaries. Will you have the right stuff? Do you have what it takes to make the right decisions, to fulfill God’s plan for you?
Jesus’ journey will take him beyond the wilderness experience, beyond the mountain top experience with Moses and Elijah. His journey will take him to Jerusalem and a cross.
Where does your journey take you? What does it mean for you to be a follower of Jesus Christ? To be baptized, connected to Christ, the cross and the community of the church? What does the Lord expect of you as someone who is faithful?
Life after baptism can be difficult, facing the temptations of Satan, and temptations that other persons put in front of us.
It is in facing such temptation, in the time of testing, that we discover the stuff we are made of, what we value, what we believe, and the one we follow.
There are voices out there in the world that compete for our attention. But in Mark’s gospel we hear God saying to the disciples, “Listen to Him … listen to the beloved Son of God … listen to Jesus.”
Jesus will give purpose to our lives. He will lift our spirits.
He will love us and show us how to love others. He will forgive us and challenge us to forgive others. He will give himself for us and to us, and empower us to give ourselves for others. This is the path we as Christians seek to follow.
