Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Psalms 93:4 “The Lord on high is mightier than the noise of many waters, yea, than the mighty waves of the sea.”
I love the ocean because it is always the same: different. The only constant thing is change. The site and sound of the sea play their own symphony.
Sometimes, the sand, sun and sea harmonize in ensemble, intoning a lullaby from which all life awakens. And yet, it’s chorus hums the requiem hymn to which we all must return.
At times, the symphonic sea shifts from the drumming of marching music that stirs the soul with its cymbal crashes to a melodious serenade, singing psalms of calm to the tempo of time.
Often times, the waves warble with the rhythm of a minstrel spiritual, deep and resonant, or again a ragtime you have to tap your toe to.
When I travel the washboard road down to the beach and before I can see the sea, I have the same anxious anticipation that I feel on curtain for a symphony—lights dim, the conductor steps upon the podium, all musicians poised and alert, batons raised and alert and then... and then... and then...
The Ocean Overture in “Sea sharp”!
Dear Lord, Thank You for setting your soul to song by making the sea. Your love is the only constant thing I know. I cling to it in this rock and roll world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.