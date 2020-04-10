I read an article recently that was very interesting. Years ago, in Africa, the adult elephant population was being decimated.
Male and female elephants were being sold at a high price for their ivory tusks. The herdsman didn’t realize that this would create a huge problem – there would be only baby elephants left with no adults within the herds.
These babies were now running wild and destroying the property making it a dangerous place to live. Just like our homes would be if we left our little ones in charge.
The herdsman decided to import adult elephants from another country to bring these baby elephants under control. It worked.
They used their trunks like a trumpet to let the young know how things were supposed to be. These mature animals quickly restored order and a sense of security back to the herd.
That’s the effect that one generation can have on another. The young within our culture, like those baby elephants, crave nurture. They need both the devotion and discipline that parents were designed to give.
So often, we have esteemed money, power and even popularity over the nurture that the next generation needs.
Nurture is defined as the process of caring for and bringing forth the full development of someone or something. Nobody does this better in our life than God – He’s the ultimate Father. He lovingly develops us and teaches us how to bring forth his best in those we parent.
How can we practically nurture others as parents to maturity? Paul tells us, “For you know that we dealt with each of you as a father deals with his own children, encouraging, comforting and urging you to live lives worthy of God who calls you into his kingdom and glory.”
First of all, we can encourage them that God has a good plan for them. We are to teach them respecting and obeying the wisdom of God’s word brings blessing. And when we fail to live it like we should, we can show them how to repent and get it right. They’re not looking for our perfection, but for mentors who make what is important clear.
Secondly, we can provide comfort that helps them overcome obstacles. The word “comfort”comes from a Latin word that means, “with strength.”
All of our children need someone to highlight their gifts and abilities and to help them find and fulfill their personal calling. They also need us to help them overcome the personal issues that stand in the way of their potential.
Thirdly, we can urge them to fulfill their God-given potential. This word “urge” actually means to charge. It’s a strong word.
If we haven’t given the proper encouragement and helped develop the skill they need to win- all of our urging won’t be very effective.
We will exasperate instead of empowering them. But if we will encourage and comfort well- they are now ready to be charged with walking in God’s blessing.
That’s what God – and all of us – really want.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.