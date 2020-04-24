Many problems we face are like storms. The temptation is to take control and steer the ship. The solution, however, is to let go and let God see you through.
Back in my school days, one of the things my fellow students and I had to deal with were tests. Some of the tests were pop quizzes. They were short tests, and typically, we never knew when they were coming. They would just pop a test on us to keep us prepared. The pop quiz could happen at any time. We would try to stay sharp enough so that if we got surprised, we would be aware enough to pass it.
Two different tests were midterms and finals – major exams. The purpose of these was to bring together a lot of information taught over an extended period of time for us to determine our cumulative knowledge. They were no joke.
In many ways, faith – and our utilization of it – is like a pop quiz. It’s unexpected and a big deal all at the same time. Faith is measured in feet, not feeling. We might feel like we believe God can do something extraordinary. But true faith is the substance that puts us in motion and responding to a difficult situation – let’s call it a storm – with faith is often one of the most important tests we will ever take.
Jesus taught His disciples a lot about faith in the middle of storms. One such storm had Jesus asleep in the stern of a boat while His disciples despaired for their lives. The waves crashed against the hull, and the wind tossed them around. They feared for their lives. They actually became indignant with their Lord, wondering if He just didn’t care that they were about to die.
And that is the test of faith; it asks each one of us to take what we believe inside and put it into action. Do we dare believe that God really is in charge of our extraordinary circumstances and choose to let go (of the circumstances) and let God (do what He does best)? He doesn’t want you to deny your circumstances; a storm is a storm. He just doesn’t want your circumstances to override His Word, a solid promise to protect us and deliver us.
So, how are we at letting go? Are we the type of person who has a hard time giving away control? Do we like to be in charge? My friends, this might be the moment for us to realize that The One sleeping in the back of our boat is also The One who will see us through to calmer seas. Stop trying to be the solution to our problems, and let God do what He does best. We must be reminded of this important principle, let go, and let God be God.
What better way than by letting God be the hero of our journey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.