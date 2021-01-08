Psalms 23:3 “He restoreth my soul.”
Happy New Year!
I must see the sea
And the sea see me;
If the sea dried up,
So would I.
When I am lonely,
The primordial mass of me
Yearns to return
To the wavy womb
From whence I came.
I must taste the salty spray,
The embryonic fluid
That cradled my form
With its rhythmical rocking
As I slept through yesterday.
I need to hear it’s melody,
The lullaby of my infancy
From which my soul awakens
To suckle its sandy breast
That nurtured my life.
I cannot separate its fragrance
From the urge to regenerate,
To grow and replace the parts of me
that life has lost.
So I long to see the sea
And the sea see me;
To blend together as we once were
Before the cord was cut.
If the sea dried up,
So would I.
Dear Lord,
Help us to be as constant as your sea in this new year.
