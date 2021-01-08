Elaine Wheat is a faith columnist for the Victoria Advocate.

Psalms 23:3 “He restoreth my soul.”

Happy New Year!

I must see the sea

And the sea see me;

If the sea dried up,

So would I.

When I am lonely,

The primordial mass of me

Yearns to return

To the wavy womb

From whence I came.

I must taste the salty spray,

The embryonic fluid

That cradled my form

With its rhythmical rocking

As I slept through yesterday.

I need to hear it’s melody,

The lullaby of my infancy

From which my soul awakens

To suckle its sandy breast

That nurtured my life.

I cannot separate its fragrance

From the urge to regenerate,

To grow and replace the parts of me

that life has lost.

So I long to see the sea

And the sea see me;

To blend together as we once were

Before the cord was cut.

If the sea dried up,

So would I.

Dear Lord,

Help us to be as constant as your sea in this new year.

