Are you ready for Christmas? Ask most people today and they will say, “No, I’m not ready. There is more to be done.” Well, I’m not asking if you have purchased all of your gifts or have baked all of your treats. I’m asking, are you ready for Christmas? Are you ready for the hope, peace and joy that comes with Christmas? With a year like 2020, of course, you are.
To find the hope, peace, and joy that we long for in this season, I encourage you to keep it simple. Keep it simple by remembering the story of God’s Son who was born to bring peace on earth and life to you and me. Remember the story of Jesus’ mother, Mary, who had great faith and was blessed because of it. Remember the story of Jesus’ earthly father, Joseph. He trusted God and was used by him because of it. Remember the story of the shepherds who were in the field and how they left everything to find the baby who was announced by the angels. Remember the story of the wise men who journeyed to find the one who was born to be King. Keep it simple by remembering the story of Christmas.
How can you do this? How can you remember the story of Christmas throughout this crazy pandemic Christmas? Try this: Every time you see a nativity scene, focus on one of the figures, and thank God for the part they played in the Christmas story.
Most of us have nativity scenes set up in our homes, but even if we don’t, we see them everywhere — other’s front yards, TV commercials, online and even store shelves.
Look at the hope, peace and joy that we can find through each part of the Christmas story.
Joseph reminds us that waiting on God and following him is always best. Joseph didn’t ask Mary to marry him expecting to raise God’s Son, but that’s what he did. He put his plan aside and followed God’s perfect plan. There is great hope in knowing that even when our plans fail or change, God’s plans always come through.
Mary reminds us that all things are possible with God.
Her great faith strengthens us to trust God with our lives. There is great peace in knowing that you can trust God with 100% of your life because he cares for 100% of your life.
The shepherds and the wise men remind us that the one born in Bethlehem, Jesus, is to be celebrated. There is great joy in knowing that even when life isn’t perfect and we are facing challenges, God is with us.
Last, but certainly not least, the baby Jesus reminds us that God loves us and held nothing back to make us his sons or daughters.
There is great security in knowing that we are loved unconditionally by God and that he proves this by sending his Son, Jesus, for us.
Let the familiar scene of the nativity remind us of the hope, peace, and joy that God offers this and every Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.