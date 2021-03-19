Do you ever read something in the Bible that you can 100% relate to? For me, one of those passages is Romans 7:21-25. In this passage we see Paul struggling with sin. While I don’t know the details of what Paul was fighting against, I can relate to the battle. You probably can, too.
“So I find this law at work: Although I want to do good, evil is right there with me. For in my inner being I delight in God’s law; but I see another law at work in me, waging war against the law of my mind and making me a prisoner of the law of sin at work within me. What a wretched man I am! Who will rescue me from this body that is subject to death? Thanks be to God, who delivers me through Jesus Christ our Lord,” Romans 7:21-25.
At first glance, this passage seems to be full of bad news. There is a war. It is waging in your heart, mind and life. To survive and to win the war, you need a rescuer. Yes, this seems like a passage that is full of bad news, but it is full of good news. Need a little good news? Here it is: Perfection is impossible, but victory is possible. Everybody take a deep breath and stop faking it. You are not perfect. I’m not perfect. None of us are perfect. Even for the most committed Christ-follower, perfection on this side of heaven is not going to happen. Victory, yes. Perfection, never. It is clear from Romans 7:18: “...For I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out.”
In pointing this out, let me tell you two things that Paul is not saying. He is not saying that we should make peace with our sins. Don’t take the fact that struggle is required as an opportunity to throw in the towel or as an excuse to sin. In fact, it is just the opposite, we should be at war with the sin within us. He is also not saying that we will continually be defeated by sin. We will have some victories, but we will never be perfect or sinless short of Christ’s return.
The struggle that we see here and the struggle that we see in our own lives is caused by what theologians call “indwelling sin.” Here’s what that means: Even though you and I have been completely forgiven, if we have put our faith in Jesus, and are righteous in God’s sight, and yet sin still lives in our body. This is one of the tensions of knowing Christ. We know Christ and are completely forgiven and yet sin still has an influence over our body.
What we have in Romans 7 is the problem defined — we all have a sin problem both before we know Christ and after we know Christ that only Jesus himself can solve. Next, we are going to move on to Romans 8 where we learn how we can trust Christ as we go to war with the sin in our lives.
First, see yourself the way God sees you. That’s what we see in the first two verses of Romans 8. “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit who gives life has set you free from the law of sin and death” (Romans 8:1-2). In the terms “no condemnation” we find not only freedom from the guilt but also freedom from the enslaving power of sin. Yes, sin is still active in our lives, but we are no longer sin’s slaves.
Second, go to war with the sin inside of you. Let me tell you a secret: the war with sin only intensifies the more we fall in love with God. It’s a fact, people who love God hate sin and not just any sin. They hate their own sin. That is why in Romans 6:11-14, we are commanded to count ourselves dead to sin but alive to Christ.
Finally, trust that, in Christ, victory is yours. The key is to trust Jesus and the Holy Spirit. It always all comes back to trust. I could leave it on “try” to be better, but that won’t work. Our challenge is to trust the Spirit instead of trusting ourselves and simply trying to be good. You don’t have enough “will power” or “won’t power” to overcome the sin in your life. You have got to trust that the Spirit is working in your life and that Jesus is the only solution to your sin problem.
