A magical season for our hometown football team has come to end. The Edna High School Cowboys this last week lost the state semifinal to the No.1 team in the state from Franklin, Texas.
I have always dreamt of playing in such games. I played basketball in high school and college, but never experienced the thrill of playing deep into the post season or in a championship game. I’ve always wondered how it must feel to compete at the highest level of any sport.
Recently, my niece, who runs cross-country for Northwestern University, had the thrill of her life, as her team qualified for the NCAA Championships in cross country. Sadly, her team didn’t win and she finished in the middle of the pack.
Honestly, I would have given just about anything for the thrill of simply qualifying for the championship, of playing in the state semifinal.
I know, however, that many of the Edna players, coaches and fans are heartbroken to have gotten so close and yet fallen short. It’s understandable. For me, who never came close to playing for a championship, just getting to that game would have been a dream, but I know that once you’re there, it’s disappointing to come up short.
When it comes to winning the trophy of heaven, God places the bar extremely high. Heaven is not simply a participation trophy for those who try hard. It’s not enough to be better than most. To earn heaven, God demands perfection (Leviticus 19:2; Matthew 5:48).
That may seem unfair to you. It may seem unreasonable. Nobody is perfect.
But God is. He is holy. It is good and right that he expects holiness and perfection from us. Yet we have fallen woefully short.
We are the benchwarmers on a last place team. We are the Bad News Bears. Just look at your life. Look at all the ways you have failed to love, help and serve others. Look at the lies and anger and lust. Look at all the times you have doubted God and haven’t given to him your best.
On our own, we lose. On our own, we end up in hell.
Thankfully, we have a ringer on our team who is better than Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth and Tom Brady all wrapped in one. Jesus single-handedly won the victory for us. He suffered the agony of our defeat on the cross. He suffered the punishment for all of the times we have lost our struggles against sin and temptation.
And then, as the Son of God bowed his head in death, it looked like he had lost. On the third day, however, he rose from the dead, proving his victory over sin, death and the devil. Jesus won the ultimate championship and God promises to give that victory to all those who believe in him.
Because of Jesus, we win. We get a trophy. We get to celebrate in heaven forever.
Just remember that you didn’t earn it with all your hard work. You don’t deserve it. Jesus won the championship for you.
“Thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57).