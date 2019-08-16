Of the two Muslim holidays where an eid, or celebration, is observed in the Islamic calendar year, Eid al-Adha promotes both service and sacrifice.
The Festival of Sacrifice, as it is translated from Arabic to English, was celebrated last weekend in the homes of more than 1 billion Muslims around the world, many of whom gathered with family and friends for the largest feast of the year.
Here are 10 things you may not know about one of the holiest days in the Islamic faith.
1. Eid al-Adha commemorates the story of Ibraham in the Quran – a story mentioned in the Bible and Torah with slight differences. God asks Ibraham to sacrifice his only son, yet when Ibraham goes to offer his son, Isma’il, God shows mercy and places a lamb in Ismail’s place. Ibraham’s sacrifice of his son, then of the lamb demonstrates his willingness to follow God and submit everything important and valuable, if asked to do so. It also reminds Muslims to follow the examples of the prophets from antiquity.
2. Families who are financially able will sacrifice an animal for the eid feast, traditionally a sheep, goat or lamb, but some families may also kill a cow or camel, and cook the meat for the meal. One-third of the sacrificed meat is kept for one’s family, another third is given to friends and neighbors, and the final third is shared with the poor to ensure everyone experiences the bounty on the holy holiday.
3. The sacrifice of the animal is called, “Udhiyah,” meaning “the sacrificed,” and must be slaughtered humanely. The animal must be a certain age, of the highest quality, and must experience the quickest, least painful and most respectful death as possible. A blessing is said over the animal, and its throat is cut swiftly with a sharpened knife. The Udiyyah is not allowed to be performed in front of another animal.
4. Eid al-Adha is also a time to honor God by making the spiritual pilgrimage of Hajj to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, if one is able, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. The eid takes place at the end of Hajj, and about 3 million Muslims travel to Saudi every year to experience Hajj with Muslim believers throughout the world. Some Muslims may only go for the Hajj once in a lifetime, while others may go many times throughout their life. Some may never make the trip due to financial restrictions.
5. When making the Hajj, Muslims visit the Kaaba in Mecca, which is an oversized black cube structure at the center of the most important mosque in the world, the Great Mosque of Mecca, which Muslims believe was built by Ibraham.
6. The Prophet Mohammed said for those who make the trip to Mecca for Hajj shall be like newborn babies, and free of sin. Sin in Islam is not cleansed by the blood of another, but forgiven by God if someone pleads to be forgiven.
7. It is appropriate to wish someone celebrating Eid-al-Adha, “Eid Mubarak,” pronounced “eeed-moo-bar-uk,” which means “Happy Eid,” and Muslims appreciate when non-Muslims wish them a happy holiday.
8. During Eid-al-Adha, Muslims will attend special prayer services at the mosque and special attention is given to dressing in one’s best clothes.
9. The holiday also offers the opportunity for volunteerism. Many Muslims will donate to charities, make financial contributions to nonprofits and their local community, and help organize communal meals in area Islamic Centers where the feast can be celebrated by as many as possible.
10. Druze, who are an Arabic-speaking ethno-religious group originating in Western Asia, also observe the eid. The Druze faith, which is one of the major religious groups in the Levant, incorporates a mix of Shia Islam, Gnosticism, Neoplatonism and other esoteric philosophies, though are not considered Muslim.
Source: britannica.com, MuslimAid, islam-guide.com
