Since the COVID crisis, I’m sure many of us may have felt trapped or even isolated. Maybe you felt as though you were a prisoner of war in the battle of your soul? If by chance you feel this way, you are not alone. But, we don’t have to feel that way.
A POW is a prisoner of war — someone who has been captured by the enemy and is held hostage in the context of a conflict. The opposing forces control the prisoner’s living conditions, activities and movements. Many of us live like POWS, but rather than being prisoners of war, we’re prisoners of addictive behavior.
We have been captured by the enemy (Satan) and there appears to be no way of escape. We feel trapped in situations and circumstances that the word labels as addiction. Drugs, sex, pornography, alcohol, relationships, negative self-talk, work, food, gambling, spending — these things can be the go-to coping mechanisms for life’s pain, disappointments and boredom. When an action or activity begins to influence us more than we influence it, it can leave us feeling trapped — as if there is no way out.
We can sometimes compare addictive behavior to quicksand. The harder we try to get out of a situation, the deeper we sink. Human methods can never set us free from a spiritual stronghold on our lives. Rather, these attempts will only make us sink faster.
What we focus upon is very important. If someone stares only at the sand surrounding them, they will miss the stick being held out to them that they must grasp to be dragged out.
One of the worst things I have seen people focus on when it comes to the area of spiritual strongholds is how long they’ve been stuck. I know this because I have counseled men and women and teens, and inevitably, it’s one of the first things they tell me when we talk.
“Preacher, I’ve been dealing with this for many years” or “I just don’t know how to get over something that’s held me bound for many years.” For whatever reason, they think the length of time a person’s been stuck hinders their exit.
But I want to remind us that we are free to get over whatever it is that has gripped us as soon as we decide to do just that. How long we’ve been bound doesn’t matter. We can rise up. We can get over the obstacles that keep us down.
Many feel that it’s too late to accomplish great things with the time they’ve got left. So many people will ask “is it too late for me?” “Is it too late for God to do something great with me?” These types of questions come out of the deep place where they feel they have failed miserably and have forfeited their God-given destiny, most likely due to addictive strongholds. When I’m asked that question, I always have one response — “It is not too late. It is never too late for God.”
God frequently uses broken people to accomplish his Kingdom's agenda on earth. Time after time in scripture, we read about the broken people God raised up in a powerful way. He used Moses, a murderer, to deliver the Hebrew slaves. He used Jacob, a liar and trickster, to fulfill his promise to Abraham. He even used Peter after his denial, Solomon after his idolatry, and Samson after his multiple failures. If God redeemed their lives, he can redeem our lives too.
Brokenness should never keep us bound. Rather, it should release us into a greater life of purpose through what we have learned, because a truly broken person understands the reality of John 15:5 where Jesus says, “Apart from me you can do nothing.” A broken person who has learned both surrender to and dependance on God is a force to be reckoned with.
