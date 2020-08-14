These are trying and stressful times. We have the pandemic along with the pandemonium and its violence across the nation. I’ve heard, “Pastor, I don’t think I can handle one more thing.” Like a forest fire, hurricane, flooding or earthquake? And we have a national election coming up that’s likely to be messy.
Some are feeling overwhelmed and having a tough time coping. Relationships are on edge with folks a bit testy or more than normal. People are angry, frustrated and afraid. Gatherings like family reunions, July 4th celebrations, birthday parties, church picnics, community festivals, and Vacation Bible Schools — didn’t or aren’t going to happen for the time being. Weddings and funerals are a bit complicated. People have postponed or curtailed weddings. Some funerals have been limited in size or held at gravesides to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID.
The caring professions are concerned about an increase in child or elder abuse, substance abuse with alcohol and other drugs, suicide and divorce.
It’s difficult for persons in nursing homes and hospitals, unable to regularly see family members due to the health issues associated with COVID-19. There’s isolation, loneliness and depression. It’s difficult and demanding for staff working at such facilities.
I am hoping for the best — the development of a vaccine and for folks to follow healthy practices, and for persons to remain calm, respectful and civil in conversations, to come together working for the good of all and helping neighbors in need. But I also must prepare for the possibility of things continuing for some time. Can you imagine going through this in the Christmas season? We are dealing with a lot of uncertainty.
It is all the more reason for us to do as St. Paul instructs in Ephesians: “Put on the whole armor of God.” We must continue to pray. Pray for the healers — doctors, nurses and other health care professionals. Pray for law enforcement who work to protect and serve our citizens. Pray for pastors who pray for you, offer comfort and care, preach the Word and provide the Sacrament, and offer spiritual guidance pointing to Jesus, our help and hope. Read your Bible individually or as a family. In reading the Book of Psalms, you will find a person who knows the ups and downs of life and affirms the continuing presence of God. When you look to a gospel story like Jesus with His disciples in a boat, in the midst of a storm, you find that it is He who brings peace and calmness. He is with us in all the things that come our way. We are not alone. And we have each other. So we do not give up and we do not give in.
God is our mighty fortress. God is our refuge and strength. The Lord is near to all who call upon Him. The Lord preserves all who love Him. Thank God for caring for us and for carrying us through this journey.
