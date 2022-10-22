As a college student, I worked a summer job selling Bibles in Kentucky. It wasn’t easy at first but it ended in success. I made enough money for tuition for the next year and was relieved.
So, when the next summer rolled around, I assumed I’d do the same thing. I figured what worked once, would work again right? But I never really got clarity in prayer. And that was a mistake!
Not long after leaving for my second summer in Kentucky, I had an accident and totaled my car. I couldn’t work without it. My dad had to drive over to get me and take me home. It was frustrating. My uncle who was a brick layer offered me a job hauling cement – and I was grateful. But it’s not really what I had in mind.
I later called my older brother and told him what happened. He knew I was discouraged and told me he had already had a job lined up for me. But because I seemed so excited about Kentucky, he didn’t mention it.
My brother was a strength coach at Tulane University in New Orleans. And he had secured a position for me as a deputy sheriff working in the prison there. The real key was that they had a sheriff’s softball team and needed some players. I was all in and on the road the next day.
It was a memorable summer for sure. Not only did I make money and play softball all summer, but I had lots of time with my brother too. I didn’t know how much that would mean until later: I lost my brother in 1994. I look back at how good God was to give me that time.
God is so patient with us, isn’t He? He doesn’t see failures, just learners. But, I’ve learned that it’s better to seek God’s help in making better decisions than it is to seek His help in cleaning up my mess.
Abraham had to learn the same lesson. We can learn from his life how God guides us into good decisions. First, we have to identify why our heart wanders.
So she (Abram’s wife) said to Abram, “The Lord has kept me from having children, Go, sleep with my slave; perhaps I can build a family through her.” Abraham agreed to what Sarah said. Genesis 16:2
Instead of waiting for God’s plan to bring forth his son, he gave in to Sarah’s. And that created trouble. That’s why it’s important to identify issues like fear, impatience, ambition, etc. What captures our heart will control our actions. And our actions will create consequences we either enjoy or endure.
Secondly, we can invest in finding God’s wisdom. Proverbs 16:1-3-To humans belong the plans of the heart, but from the Lord comes the proper answer of the tongue. Proverbs 16:1
It takes God’s wisdom to make good decisions throughout life. And His wisdom is found through learning and living God’s word. His ways are better than ours or anybody else’s. Abraham learned that. And everyone God blesses first learns that too. Nobody can help us avoid pitfalls and direct us on pathways that lead to blessing like He can.