When it comes to movement in this universe, there are two laws we are all too familiar with. The law of gravity and the law of aerodynamics. The law of gravity which is known as a physical law says that what goes up must come down.
When we fly in an airplane we do not come crashing down due to the law of gravity. Why? Because the law of aerodynamics supersedes the law of gravity.
The law of aerodynamics says when you move at a certain speed given the right amount of thrust, you don’t cancel out gravity, but you do override it. Gravity still exists doing what gravity always does. But the thrust of the plane’s engine coupled with its speed, lifts the plane out of the stranglehold of gravity. Gravity no longer has to make the final decision when it comes to us flying in a plane.
The Holy Spirit acts in much the same way this law of aerodynamics acts toward the law of gravity. While there’s a law of sin that wages war in our bodies, the law of the Spirit can override the law of sin, enabling us to rise above it.
The solution to every relational issue we face is learning to walk in the Spirit. The solution to every internal conflict or lusts we experience is found in learning to walk in the Spirit. The solution to every addiction or bad habit we face is found in learning to walk in the Spirit.
In fact, the solution to any sin issue in our lives is found in this process of walking in the Spirit. No matter how strong sin’s pull is on our flesh and desires, it will not have the final say when the law of the Spirit is let loose in our lives.
As we learn to walk in the Spirit, we’ll discover the Spirit’s comfort and strength. Walking is a great analogy for the spiritual life, because the Spirit gives us three areas to consider for how we are to live — destination, dependency and dedication.
First, destination. Whenever we walk, there is always a destination in mind. We’re going somewhere. Walking in the Spirit means to actively pursue the destination of spiritual maturity and kingdom impact. We’re talking toward the will of God for our lives.
Second, dependency. As we walk, we put one foot in front of the other, placing all our weight on one leg until we can put it on the other. We’re dependent on our legs to get us where we need to go. Similarly, when we choose to walk in the Spirit, we’re surrendering dependency on ourselves and choosing instead to depend on God. We’re no longer counting on our flesh to get us where we need to be. We are counting on God to do that.
Third, dedication. Walking with the Spirit requires dedication as well. God wants to see the steps we’re taking as we seek to uncover and maximize His will in our lives. These steps of faith validate our faith and activities the Spirit’s work in our lives.
The Holy Spirit will help us learn how to walk Spiritually, every step of the say.
Let us continue in the Spirit that will enable us to walk by faith and not by sight.