What an interesting few months this has been for us as Americans. Who knew that we would experience a pandemic pause that would alter our physical, social and economic lives. Nor did we think we’d see the chaotic and uncertain climate that we’re watching in our cities throughout America and the world.
It’s certainly a time to let our faith and not our fears dictate our future. Paul said, “We walk by faith and not by sight.” At times like these, what’s invisible – or unseen can be much more powerful than what is seen.
That’s why James challenges us to consider carefully what we’re putting our security in. He gives us three check points that will ensure a peaceful and promising future even in the midst of uncertainty.
1. Formulate or Follow
James 4:13-17 says this: 13 Look here, you who say, “Today or tomorrow we are going to a certain town and will stay there a year. We will do business there and make a profit.” How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow?
James is observing people making their plans of where, when and what they will do in life. But there’s one problem – they’ve left God out of their plan. They’ve not considered what God knows or thinks about their future.
There are so many factors that influence our life that only God sees and has control over. And as a Father, He’s called us not to formulate our own agenda but to follow him and trust his will and way in our life.
2. Fog or Forever
James continues, Your life is like the morning fog—it’s here a little while, then it’s gone. James 4:14
Have you ever driven on a foggy morning? You can only see what’s right in front of you and that’s it.
James is reminding us that not only is our life brief but it can be shortsighted too. Our pursuits and plans can can be about what’s temporal and passing away instead of what’s eternal and lasts forever.
It’s wise, every so often, to take inventory on how we spend our time, use our talents and invest our resources. All of us want to make the biggest and best impact with our lives that we possibly can. And God definitely knows how we can do that.
3) Do or Not Do
What you ought to say is, “If the Lord wills, we will live and do this or that.” Otherwise you are boasting about your own pretentious plans, and all such boasting is evil. Remember, it is sin to know what you ought to do and then not do it. James 4:15-17
Sin simply means to miss the mark. James is saying that knowing what’s right but not doing it causes us to miss God’s mark. We miss out on the results and rewards that God wants to bring about by cooperating with him. Obedience to God is not always easy, but for sure, it’s always worth it.
Trusting Him will prove to any heart the worth of trusting Him.
