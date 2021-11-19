The following article is from a recent message by student pastor Geoffrey Graff.
The truth can hurt. I found that out as a kid. Telling the truth often caused trouble to follow. I remember when I was about 4, my sister and I got in a fuss. I pulled her hair and she screamed. Next thing I knew, I was sitting on the cabinet looking eyeball to eyeball with my mother.
She said, “Geoffrey, did you pull her hair, tell me the truth.” I looked back, and said, “the truth.”
I was ready to say whatever would get me out of trouble. I didn’t want the pain of the paddle so I resisted. But my mom persisted. She knew that truth brought to light and handled with love would grow me into who I really wanted to be. Two and a half decades later, I’ve found she was right.
Paul echoes this same truth to young Christians in his book to the Ephesians. Paul is talking about how we experience growth by being part of God’s body, the church.
Then we will no longer be immature like children. We won’t be tossed and blown about by every wind of new teaching. ….instead we will speak the truth in love growing in every way more and more like Christ….Ephesians 3:14,15
Truth ministered in love produces growth. So how can we know if this “truth in love” principle is at work in our own life?
Infancy becomes maturity.
Children can only handle so much truth and we know this. It’s why, when a 5-year-old asks where babies come from, storks and Santa are appropriate answers. But if that’s their response at 25 – there’s likely a growth gap. The older we get, the more truth we should be able to understand and apply.
Similarly, the more we grow in our faith, the more truth we can understand and apply. And longevity alone won’t produce maturity. It takes an intentional effort of hearing and practicing our faith.
We can assess our maturity by how our character is developing. Are we more patience, kind, teachable and forgiving today than we were yesterday? If we can’t answer this, our spouse probably can.
“Tossed about” becomes “fit together.”
What does Paul mean “tossed about”? Think of it like this. Have you ever witnessed a toddler pack their bag and declare they’re “moving out!” We’re amused instead of alarmed because we know they’re still growing in stability. They still make decisions based on temporary emotions.
We’ve all been here. Paul is essentially saying that when we stay there, we can look like a toddler camped-out on the cul-de-sac. We create distance from our family, church, workplace because of offense, disappointment, selfishness and a slew of other negative emotions.
Gauging maturity here, means asking: Am I consistent?
Do I show-up with character to my marriage, family, church, work – even when things are tough, unfair, or inconvenient? When we answer “yes,” we know “truth in love” is certainly at work.
Friend, the truth may hurt. But the pain of living underdeveloped and “tossed about” is much more painful – and costly. Let’s commit to being a people of maturing faith, remembering the pain is always worth the prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.