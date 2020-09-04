We all have defining moments in life. Maybe it was the day we were married or had our first baby. Maybe it was when we received that long-awaited promotion. Or, perhaps, the day we retired or held the hand of a parent as they retired from Earth into eternity. Defining moments make clear the importance of decisions we’ve made.
Nations have defining moments too. World War II, Apollo 11’s successful mission to the moon or 911 — that’s one we’ll never forget.
Defining moments can be regretful or rewarding, but they’re always powerful turning points in our lives.
Elijah experienced one of these when he challenged the prophets of Baal to a contest. He wanted to show who was more powerful — Baal or the God of Israel?
He began by asking a probing question to the people of Israel. “How long will you waver between two opinions? If the Lord is God, follow him; but if Baal is God, follow him. But the people said nothing.” 1 Kings 18:21
They said nothing. Why? They knew if Elijah failed they would experience the fury of King Ahab and Jezebel. Jezebel had already killed many of the prophets of God who had stood for truth, like Elijah.
Elijah was calling them to make a choice so their future could change. Yet they wavered between two opinions.
This word “waver” means to hesitate and become lame. Wavering in our mind can actually debilitate us. It can keep us from choosing what’s right and what will lead to God’s best.
So how do we win over wavering? We do it by understanding and experiencing fully God’s three undeniable qualities.
God is omniscient — that means He knows everything. Nobody else has this quality and that’s why He can be trusted. It’s why Elijah had the boldness to summon and finally seize 450 prophets of Baal. He understood God was up to something and needed him to cooperate. And he did. God knows things about our lives, family and our future that he wants us to know so that we live both protected and productive in life.
God is omnipotent — that means He has unlimited power. And when we are cooperating with God, He backs us with that power.
Elijah prepared his offering to God along with the 450 prophets who prepared theirs’ for Baal. And when they called on Baal to answer by fire – there was no answer. But Elijah’s God answered and all knew who was most powerful!
Elijah didn’t want his people to waver any longer and God doesn’t want us to either. He wants us to trust Him and taste what He can do. God is able to bless us in supernatural ways — ways we could never bless ourselves.
God is omnipresent — that means He can be everywhere all the time. It’s interesting that Elijah called on the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. He believed that just as God was present with people of faith in generations before, He was with him, too. God always shows He is present in the lives of people who know how to honor His presence in their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.