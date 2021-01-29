For the service a few Sundays ago, guest minister Rev. Meg Barnhouse sat in front of her fireplace in Austin with a notebook and pen. The topic? Letting go.
Letting go of the things that no longer serve us — be they abstracts like harmful thoughts and beliefs, or very real tangible things like cigarettes or too many drinks — is something we could all benefit from these days: it’s been a rough year.
She tossed balled up pieces of paper into the fire, things from the previous year to let go of. She offered a chant for those who wished to add sound to the event: In the fire, in the fire, gonna burn my burdens in the fire.
“I wrote my list and burned it in a bowl, and it felt good. We haven’t been able to have any rituals, of course, so it was nice to remember some of what we do,” says Ann Kapp, who attended the service.
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Victoria has always been a small congregation. In a sea of Catholic and Evangelical churches within the bigger sea of a conservative-leaning city, it has long served as an island for free-thinking, liberal-leaning individuals from all walks of life. While most in this category typically have qualms about the institution of “church” in the first place, many nevertheless crave the community and support system that church provides.
“What brought me to the UU Church first was that it is a church that is welcoming to the LGBTQ community as well as to anyone from any faith. I felt welcomed and it felt like I was building a new family,” says Jonathan Berry.
At the UU church, he and many others have found their place. But like most communities during the pandemic, it has had to transition online for the sake of members’ safety.
Services are led by part-time minister Kiya Heartwood, who puts together live premiers on YouTube that are publicly accessible. While, for the time being, church-goers can no longer chat and share coffee before the service, a live chat on YouTube allows them to say hello. Afterwards, a Zoom meeting is set up so that the talking can continue in a virtual version of the church’s normal habit of staying after the service for discussion.
Longtime member Jim Ford says that one of the most meaningful things for him right now is “to maintain the social and spiritual connection” with the wider church community. “I'm sure we will continue this option even after we are able to meet again in person,” he says.
Located at 1701 E. Crestwood here in Victoria, the UU church has been in operation since 1960.
The little church has not been without its trials. In 2017, it fortunately escaped the worst of Hurricane Harvey, but in 2018 a car that had lost control crashed into it, causing extensive damage and rendering the building unusable.
After that incident, the Victoria Islamic Center, which had itself been burned down in early 2017, generously offered their own space as a temporary place for the church to host services even as they themselves were rebuilding.
In many ways, it was exactly the kind of cooperation and inclusive kindness that both the UU church and the mosque stand for.
Says Berry, “I'd encourage open-minded individuals from all walks of life who believe all humans should have the same rights to attend. Anyone curious about other faiths, other walks of life, and who might just have a feeling of ‘otherness’ … those who typically feel like an outsider, especially in a church community.”
The basis of Unitarian Universalism is of religious pluralism, freedom, and liberalism: it draws from the wisdom and teachings gathered from both the major world religions like Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism, as well as earth-based religions, humanist philosophy, and the individual capacity each one of us possesses for personal transcendental experience.
Its seven principles affirm the core belief of the church. They are:
The inherent worth and dignity of every person.
Justice, equity and compassion in human relations.
Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations.
A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.
The right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large.
The goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all.
Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.
Virtual services are held each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on their YouTube channel, with a Zoom “coffee hour” link to chat and be in community — at least virtually — after the service.
All are welcome.
