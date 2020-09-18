“I therefore, a prisoner for the Lord, urge you to walk in a manner worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit — just as you were called to the one hope that belongs to your call — one Lord, one faith, one baptism, 6 one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.” — Ephesians 4: 1-6
They took my best ballplayers and left me with all younger players including four problem kids. Some were put off other teams, and they asked that I take them.
This team would be one year younger than the other teams in the league. For a coach who was supposed to have the best pitcher in town and be a strong championship favorite to a sure non-contender. I took a positive attitude and changed all my coaching methods. I told the kids to have fun, but we’d work hard because it’s no fun to lose. We had to play together and learn our positions well.
We taught them not to make mental mistakes but kept them on fundamentals. No double-play practice until they were perfect on single-out plays. They learned team play required unity and they stuck together — each doing his job but learning from the other positions, too. They lost seven straight practice games but somehow stayed on track getting better by the day. One of my coaches even got frustrated and quit.
Paul was trying to teach the Christians at Ephesus this same lesson. You have to develop your gifts and together you can build a stronger more efficient church. Making the members realize that they are the acting body of Christ on earth. That each is called to a purpose by God.
In a church, the first thing we have to learn is love and unity. We have to be patient with one another, even to realizing some will make mistakes. Discipline, and more discipline. This is how we become the church. The pastors are there to develop each and every gift you have, so you can do the work of Christ through a unified spirit. You become one in the Spirit. Your clergy’s work is to teach you and prepare you to do the work of Christ.
They are not supposed to do all the work themselves. It’s teamwork when each is equipped to do the work. You are part of Christ’s body. You’ll make mistakes along the way but as long as you admit them and act in love, people will understand. God’s greatest attribute is love and others need to see that through you.
After losing all their practice games, our little team won their first regular-season game. By the time we played the team that had our other boys, they underestimated our kids, and we beat them.
Instead of being in last place, we were in second place and continued to grow the rest of the year. In the second round of play, we were obviously better than all except the first-place team. We placed no one on All Stars showing you it was all team play, no stars.
These six 11-year-olds came back the next year and ran wild winning their first game 22-0. But like most problem kids, they made it hard on themselves by beating themselves when they lost unity.
Still, they won the championship and even the four problem kids became model citizens. They still visit online and I talk to them a lot. They’re almost 60 now and all have children of their own, but I’ll always be as proud of them as any team I ever coached because they learned success the hard way and taught me a lot in the process.
Amen.
Please remember to support your home church financially during this trying time when many are not physically present. The expenses are still there and you are part of them. May God bless you all.
