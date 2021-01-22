"To every thing there is a season and a time to every purpose under the Heaven" (Ecclesiastes 3:1).
The seasons have changed, so I switched reels. Without a conscious thought, I left my light summer rig in the car and got out my heavier winter reel to fish. The summer season had slipped so silently away that I had scarcely seen it passing.
To me, the seasons should shift more drastically and not shuffle in and out so softly. I think that they should change like presidents and give us fishermen three good nights of debating about which season we want next. The only way I can truly tell it is no longer summer is that I instinctively switch reels, corks and baits. I've always wondered how the "normal" people know when the seasons come and go.
Seasons are so symbolic of this life, for many things creep up on us as we age. What day does one get wrinkles or gray hair? When does our long-term memory start working better than our short-term memory, and exactly when do we ladies only have to shave our legs once a month, or once a season if it's winter? When does a boy become a man, and does he ever stay that way? But the scariest question of all is, when do we change from behaving a certain way to actually being that way?
A poem titled, "The Children" says:
"An old man once asked a boy what he was going to be when he got big.
The boy thought a while and replied; I don't know for sure, probably what I am now, only more so."
Dear Lord, I know that destinies can happen before we know it. Help me to daily decide to be better or I'll be worse.
