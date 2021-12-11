About 15 years ago, Ethel Henderson Walker woke up with a book seemingly planted in her brain.
“I really don’t feel like I wrote this book,” said Henderson Walker, of Victoria, on Thursday. “I woke up one morning and every detail was in my head.”
“Karen Taker’s House,” the self-published children’s book that Henderson Walker was inspired to write, goes on sale Monday and is available on Amazon.com and at Texian Books, 201 S. Main St in Victoria. The 49-page illustrated book aims to teach kids the importance of good stewardship and other biblical lessons.
Henderson Walker is a former Faith Academy teacher of nine years who has spent about 30 years in early childhood development.
Karen Taker is a woman who is gifted one of three houses on Steward Street by a generous Mr. King, who is leaving for a long trip to a faraway country.
Two other women, Anita Ann Tidy and Michelle Fisher, are also given houses, but only Karen Taker properly cares for hers.
All three women’s names are plays on words that represent their personalities. Henderson Walker was inspired to name a fourth character “Charity” after the word used for “love” in the King James Bible.
Anita Ann Tidy is obsessed with keeping visitors away from her house to keep it neat and tidy. Conversely, Michelle Fisher is a selfish woman who only wants to enjoy her house by herself.
Unlike the other two, Karen Taker invites her friends and neighbors over to enjoy the home together.
In the end, Mr. King is pleased with Karen Taker and rewards her with all three homes so she can continue sharing them.
Biblical scholars young and old are likely to pick up on many of the biblical connections, and symbols are littered throughout its pages, which were illustrated by Henderson Walker herself.
For example, the book’s premise loosely mirrors the Parable of the Talents in the book of Matthew.
By extension, Mr. King, the man who gives the houses to the woman, serves as a symbol for God.
And a silver heart-shaped clock ticks down to the final hour in which Mr. King will return.
The book, Henderson Walker said, can guide children as they learn how to get along with their neighbors and communities. Teaching kids right from wrong at an early age is essential.
“It’s not like some magic happens when they turn 18,” she said. “What you are learning now is what you are going to know when you are a grown up.
But that’s not to say that adults can’t get something from it as well, herself included, Henderson Walker said.
“Maybe God gave that to me to teach me because maybe I think like a kid,” she said.
At the end of “Karen Taker’s House,” a page of discussion questions is available for those reading alone or participating in Sunday school.
The book, she said, also could provide discussion opportunities for families doing devotionals together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.