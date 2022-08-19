Victoria sister's journey to final vows was arduous but beautiful

One night, Sister Maria del Rosario Resendez prayed to God, asking why she felt something was lacking in her life.
At the time, Resendez was part-way through a nearly decade-long process to determine whether she really did in fact want to dedicate her life to God by becoming a nun.
“I heard him tell me ‘Why haven’t you come to me yet?’” she said in early August, adding, “There was that piece missing.”
Up until that moment, Resendez, a 42-year-old Bay City native, had some doubts about whether she should complete the formation process. Ever since she was about 5 or 6, Resendez had a powerful drive to serve God, but it was during that nighttime prayer years ago that she finally and fully realized her true calling.
On the morning of Aug. 6, Resendez completed her final vows to become a sister, beginning a new, long-anticipated chapter in her life as a sister of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. The journey that brought her to that day required Resendez to complete a long formation process, in which she contemplated whether it was indeed the right decision for her.
The beautiful, music-filled vows ceremony, which was attended by hundreds of friends and loved ones, was simply perfect, she said.
“Going through it, it’s almost like you are in a cloud,” she said.
The road to sisterhood was a difficult one, and of the five other prospective sisters who began the journey with her, Resendez was the only to complete it.
“Everybody else discerned out, but me,” she said.
Also during that time, Resendez suffered through the deaths of her mother, her spiritual director, pastor and grandparents.
“Everyone was dying,” she said.
In fact, Resendez is the first Incarnate Word sister to make the final vows in five years.
Born to and raised by Catholic family, Resendez had long dreamed of dedicating her life to God, but for years, she had little idea of what it meant to become a sister.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I always thought there could be nothing more beautiful than giving your whole life to serve Jesus,” she said, adding, “Jesus introduced himself to me.”
As a child, she had seen black-and-white veiled nuns in movies like “Sister Act” and television. Those examples were flawed to say the least. Looking back, she said it’s hard to tell exactly where the inspiration came from, but she is sure it came from God.
“Growing up, it seemed like something that would never happen because I didn’t know anything about them,” she said. “I didn’t know anything.”
At age 24, Resendez reached a turning point after watching Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” film.
“It told me, ‘Look what he did for you, what will you do for him?’” she said. “I was like now is the time for me to move into action and not just be thinking about this.”
She got on the internet and researched what it meant to become a nun, found the Order of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament and got to talking with them.
It wasn’t until after she was 33 that she finally began the official process that would end in her final vows.
To become nuns, prospective sisters complete a formation process that requires them to discern whether the decision is right for them and take temporary vows among many other duties and requirements.
The process also required Resendez settle all of her outstanding financial debts and move to Victoria from Bay City where she had worked at the Bay City Tribune newspaper among numerous other jobs.
“People say Victoria is small, but Bay City is smaller,” she said.
She also had to adopt a strict schedule, which took some getting used to.
Most days started with prayer at 6 a.m., Mass at 6:20 a.m. and breakfast at 7 a.m. Afterward, she went to work at Victoria’s Women, Infants and Children food assistance program with a break for lunch. Her days ended with evening praise at 5 p.m. and supper at 6 p.m. Often, Resendez stayed up until midnight, so she could study for her bachelor’s degree in psychology, which she received from the University of Houston-Victoria in May.
“I’m still adapting to it,” she said. “But I have got my morning routine down to 20 minutes. I have it down to a science.”
Nevertheless, Resendez said she also appreciates that routine, which makes her pause for important things, like prayer.
“It’s there for a reason,” she said.
Resendez currently works as an assistant to Victoria Diocese Bishop Brendan Cahill, but she has plans to get her master’s degree and work as a full-time Catholic counselor.
As a fully professed sister, she hopes to help clergy and parishioners through their mental health and life problems through the lens of Catholicism.
“Some people might want spiritual direction. When you are going through something particular in your life like becoming a grandparent or parent, they may find themselves where they just don’t know their prayer life is fulfilling,” said Janet Jones, Victoria Diocese spokeswoman.
This year has been a big one for Resendez and the culmination of an arduous but also joyful process.
Now that she has given her final vows, she hopes to continue serving God by talking people through their issues — something she already has ample experience in.
“I felt like I needed the tools to help them,” she said. “That’s why I chose counseling.”
