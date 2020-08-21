Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry and other nonprofit organizations have seen a decrease in volunteerism since the pandemic hit.
They need volunteers, but specifically, they need volunteers who are COVID-19 cautious, meaning they social distance, wear masks and practice hand sanitizing, so their organizations can continue operating without interruption.
“The state of volunteerism is at a critical stage since the pandemic has arisen,” said Marc Hinojosa, director of VCAM, in an email. “We have been serving 85 to 95 families daily during the month of August and averaging 15 to 25 homeless visits daily. Those numbers have been steadily climbing.”
VCAM is the largest food pantry served by the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, which serves an 11-county area. A group of churches started the volunteer-run organization in 1986, and the organization stays afloat with the help of the Victoria County United Way and grants from foundations.
Before the pandemic, VCAM had 60 to 70 loyal volunteers weekly, Hinojosa said. Now, 15 to 20 volunteers help out Monday through Friday.
The significant drop in volunteerism is a result of more than one factor, Hinojosa continued. First, most of the volunteers are retirees who fall in the high-risk category because of their ages so they feel the need to stay home. Furthermore, some of them have underlying health issues. Another problem is volunteer burnout with too few doing too much.
“Those who volunteer, because of the low numbers, feel that obligation, or pressure for lack of a better word, to service their particular ministry day in and day out,” Hinojosa said. “For the volunteers, it has been exhausting both physically and mentally, especially when you consider the current hot and dry weather conditions.”
VCAM has stepped up volunteer recruitment with the assistance of the organization’s website, social media and the Victoria County United Way.
Elaine Harvill, the VCAM board president, is one of the volunteers who works at VCAM most days. She has been volunteering for the organization for about six years.
“It’s just something I feel called to do – to give back to other people,” she said. “It’s just really fulfilling to help other people where I can. I feel really blessed.”
Usually, a different crew works every day, but the organization is down to one core crew that works every day, Harvill said.
“They are the type of people when a need is there and needs to be done they do it because it is such a struggle for the clients…it’s a scary struggle,” she said.
Harvill usually works in client intake communicating with other volunteers via walkie-talkie. The cars pull up, and she checks them in and gives them instructions for retrieving food under the tent.
“We use volunteers who have been very careful not to put everybody else at risk,” she said. “We have been very, very careful because if some of us are exposed, it’s detrimental to the whole operation. There are just a few of us. That’s why we ask the clients to wear masks even in their cars, that’s why we are outside and social distancing – to protect everybody.”
Harvill said the clients are “so grateful and appreciative.”
“It makes my heart feel good to know I’m helping other people,” she said. “We have an awesome, faithful crew that really sticks through all of this and stepped up to go above and beyond to keep us going.”
VCAM is considering moving to a four-day week with an increased hour of service each day of operation to help remedy volunteer burnout in 2021.
“Our situation is not unique, all of the other nonprofits are going through the same thing,” Hinojosa said. “The ones here day in and day out weather the outdoors and it wears on you physically but mentally also.”
For example, Christ’s Kitchen is desperate for volunteers who have been cautious during the pandemic, said Trish Hastings, the organization’s executive director.
Christ’s Kitchen is not short of food but feeding 700 to 800 people daily takes manpower.
“It (service) has tripled and sometimes quadrupled, so it takes almost twice the staff to get the food out,” Hastings said.
On a good day, Christ’s Kitchen sees eight to 10 volunteers, but sometimes they are forced to do the job with three to six.
“It’s not easy. It’s hot and tiring if you’re not used to working with the homeless and hungry people. It’s tough,” she said. “That’s our hugest need right now – volunteers.”
The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent also has seen a decrease in volunteerism as the organization becomes busier.
“We need healthy volunteers,” said Robin Cadle, executive director of the food bank. “It’s understandable they don’t want to come out putting themselves at risk during this crazy time. It’s also summer and hot in the warehouse. There are lots of reasons they are not coming, but COVID is the biggest.”
The food bank served 5.9 million pounds of food last year. This year, it has already served almost 5 million pounds with four months left to go, Cadle said.
“Everyone is doing more and people are asking more of us. Most nonprofits have not closed at all since this started,” she said.
While 25 to 30 volunteers showed up daily pre-pandemic, not even 15 help each day now.
“We’re asking community members to help community members,” Cadle said. “Texans helping Texans, people helping people.”
