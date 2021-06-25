Jesus told quite a few parables using mustard seeds for illustrative purposes.
In Mark’s gospel he combines two parables; one of a farmer who is mystified by the growth of his crops and another about the mustard seed that begins so small and eventually grows large enough to provide shelter for wildlife. I grew up on a cotton farm out in West Texas. Farming is hard work. I spent many hot summer days walking up and down rows of cotton searching for “pot-hooks” or “devil’s claws” as they are sometimes called to uproot. They were sticky and they stunk, and they were large. Rather than hoeing them up, it was easier to grab ahold of the base of the weed and pull it up to make sure that I got the entire root. But that meant I would get sticky and stinky. Ministry is not unlike farming. Sometimes it’s hard work. Sometimes it’s sticky and stinky.
In the parable of the farmer, Jesus says that the farmer planted his seeds and God provided the harvest. The farmer realizes that he is not the only one at work. God is ultimately responsible for the growth, while the farmer plays his part in God’s story. Farming and ministry require great faith. To dare to plant a seed is to put yourself at the mercy of the future, to risk failure, to submit to factors beyond your control. Only through God do we dare to take a small mustard seed, plant it in the ground and expect an eventual bush.
Farming takes faith and courage. From time to time our churches become paralyzed at the thought of Jesus asking us to do something so big, so extraordinary, so out of our comfort zones that it scares us. It scares us because we still think we have to do it all alone. We don’t! We plant the seeds and God provides the growth.
What are the seeds that God is asking you to sow? Have you been afraid to cast the seeds because you have thought, “There’s just some things that I cannot do.” It’s OK, because Moses thought the same thing, yet eventually he realized that God would be with him. Let’s not sell God short by failing to recognize that he is at work too. Let us take to heart the bold proclamation that Paul preaches to the Romans, “If God is with us, who can be against us?”
So, as you contemplate your own farming and evangelism abilities, remember that God is with you. Remember, too, that Jesus spoke of sowing seeds, not transplanting already established bushes. It takes time for a seed to become a harvest. And, in order to have sustained growth, we must start with the seed. It is our mission to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world, and our world begins in Victoria, Texas and extends out from here. So, transformation occurs when we plant the seed by helping children, youth, and young families establish and grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ. Transformation occurs when tomorrow’s teachers, doctors, city council members, police officers, pastors, moms, dads and grandparents have a relationship with God. Tomorrow’s leaders are in diapers today. They are sticking their tongues out on the playground and pulling pigtails. They are making mud pies. Tomorrow’s leaders are navigating puberty and the perils of becoming a teenager. They are sleep-deprived from sitting up with a sick baby last night. By committing to reach children, youth, and young families, it will have a major impact on our community today, but it will also have a sustainable mustard bush impact on our community in the future.
