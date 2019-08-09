Steven Argubright was 30 years old in 1987 when he approached his church acquaintance, Brent Goyen, then 29, about a business opportunity.
Argubright’s Victoria-based Warrior Supply Inc., which sells products and services to oil and gas companies throughout Texas, was then 2 years old and struggling, he said. As a fairly new Christian, saved and healed in 1984 after suffering for years with drugs, alcohol and depression, Argubright decided to listen to a word from God placed on his heart.
“I needed a partner, and God shared with me in a real way that he ‘sent them out in twos,’” he said, remembering how he approached his longtime partner, Goyen, about joining him at Warrior Supply in the beginning.
“I think I said something like, ‘I just started this company, we can’t hardly pay you, and by the way, we need to borrow your truck,’” Argubright said, laughing.
What both men realized quickly after becoming business partners is they shared a vision to serve God and his people by living each day with the Gospel on their mind.
“When I started this company, I was broke. I was at rock bottom. And I told God, ‘If you really want me to do this, it’s got to honor you,’” Argubright said.
Goyen was also on board with the philosophy.
Today at Warrior Supply, more than 30 years later, the partners remain committed to the promise.
Christian music plays when callers wait on hold. They use their marquee out front of their offices on Houston Highway to offer prayers and encouragement to the passersby. Their warrior and his cross-etched shield logo are designed after a passage from Ephesians 6, which mentions the armor of God and the breastplate of righteousness.
And each day, whether praying with or for staff or customers, their offices are a central location for worshipping and acknowledging God.
“It’s our office, but people call it the prayer room,” Argubright said. “People come in and share their stories, and you have that hope that only God can give, and if they’re sharing something heavy, you’ve got to pray because we can’t fix it, but I know a God who can.”
“It’s not about a sale,” he said. “It’s about a soul.”
It’s these regular encounters that keep customers coming back to Warrior Supply and driversby coming in for prayer.
“When someone walks in, it’s a little bit like ‘Cheers,’ and everyone says, ‘Hey, Norm.’ We recognize who they are, and it’s all about those relationships,” Goyen said, mentioning how the office and its more than 70 employees are one big family. “We’ve all helped each other grow so much.”
Since opening, Warrior Supply has been blessed with growth, with seven total locations in Edinburg, Carrizo Springs, Gonzales, Alice, La Grange and two in Victoria.
Argubright, who also decided to become an ordained minister – though he does not practice in an official capacity – has amassed a following of more than 300 readers to his daily devotions.
“I am a pastor, but I don’t like telling people that. They start acting weird and think they need to start acting or talking differently,” he chuckled.
Both Goyen and Argubright are committed to many more decades in the oil supply business, and all the many ways they plan to serve God along the way.
“Even for something like our sign, there’s always a reason for the message. A person called me once on the way to court, and I didn’t have all the details, but the message on our sign gave them a peace to go forth and face the judge. It touched his life,” Argubright said, tearing up. “I sometimes struggle with what to put up there, but to know someone will call and say ‘thanks for the message, I know they’re meant to be there.”
Goyen said he’s had people question or make jokes about Warrior Supply through years, confused about whether it’s a business or a church. But he said he wishes more businesses were open about sharing their faith.
“A lot of people don’t want to rock the boat, but we don’t give it a second thought. We hope some of them will see what we’re doing and think, ‘Hey, we can do this, too,’” Goyen said.
But even if the business came to a sharp halt tomorrow, both Goyen and Argubright said it’s all been worth it.
They’ve kept their promise, they’ve made the Lord pleased and they know others have come to know the peace they’ve been given through their savior.
“God has been awesome to us. What a ride,” Argubright said.
