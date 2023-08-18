Many of us in this life seem to be stuck in a rut.
Seems as though we are aimlessly moving from one situation to another, living a plotless life.
I remember a T.V. show called Seinfeld, that show was a bit like some of our situations.
Seinfeld was not like other T.V. shows because it was a sitcom with no plot. Every episode was a meandering of one situation to another, and the reason it was so successful was that the people watching the show felt like that was a good example of their own lives.
Maybe we feel that way today – never going anywhere, never arriving anywhere. Perhaps we feel like our lives are candles – flickering, but there’s no brilliance or significance. Friends, while we might not be alone, let me assure us of something: we were created for a purpose.
In fact, the Bible teaches that each of us were made for God’s purpose, and we are each called to fulfill something exciting and meaningful. It’s a customize life-purpose God has ordained for us to accomplish in order to bring Him the greatest glory and to maximize the expansion of His Kingdom.
So, then the challenge for each of us is in the discovery of that purpose and the living out of that purpose. A car is not fulfilling its purpose if it’s never running. A piano is not fulfilling its purpose if it’s never played.
So, it also is with us. If we are living our lives as thought we are just going through the motions like all the others around us, we will never discover the potential that God has placed within us. Without it, we’re like water flowing into the Dead Sea. It has nowhere to go; it’s perpetual stagnation.
Many of us spend a lot of time making a living but not a lot of time making a life. We wake up every day doing the “same old, same old.” We get out of the same old bed, put on the same old clothes, walk into the same old kitchen to eat the same old food. We go to the same old job and work with the same old people, pay the same old bills, and endure the same old routine day in and day out.
There’s nothing wrong with routine if it’s tethered to a purpose. That’s the difference between merely existing and actually living as we were called. When we live according to our calling, we experience a contentment that carries us through what other people call setbacks. The lady awaiting a spouse is not frustrated because even though she is not in the relationship she currently desires, she understands that the Lord is guiding her steps, and He will deliver her to the place He wants her to be.
The man working a less than desirable job finds contentment in it because he knows the Lord is preparing him for something greater down the road.
All those who have received Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior are called, which is a unique calling. No one has our calling but us. It’s unique to us. It’s like the words that the biblical character Mordecai said to Ester who was uncertain about how she might help her people. (Ester 4:14) “Have we ever considered that we have been called to a purpose for a time such as this?”
Proverbs 20:5 reads, “A plan in the heart of a man is like deep water, but a man of understanding draws it out.”
We’re supposed to find our purpose. By seeking God with all our heart, soul and mind, we will draw out the customized purpose He has for us, and we can start living a life of meaning, filled with contentment knowing that the Lord has given it to us. I pray we discovery our customized purpose by looking deeply into the Word of God and see why God made us unique so that we can start serving His Kingdom.