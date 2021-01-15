We’ve all heard the phrase, “I’d rather be safe than sorry.” And that statement has validity. People often take risks that they aren’t ready for and end up sorry.
But living safe can also have a dangerous downside. It can cause us to live in our fears and say no to opportunities possible through personal growth.
I saw this not long after becoming a devoted follower of Christ at 17. I was studying the scriptures and going to small group Bible study with friends. I began to get really serious about learning this path of discipleship.
But my parents got concerned about me studying any biblical content outside of the traditional church I had been raised in. In fact, they told me if I continued, perhaps I should find another place to live.
It was right before my 18th birthday, and I was pretty determined to learn what the Bible said about being a disciple of Jesus. So a buddy on the basketball team, who was also a believer, invited me to live with his family.
We packed his van with some of my belongings and headed out. I’ll never forget the song on the radio as we we’re leaving — “Hit the road Jack, and don’t you come back no more, no more.”
As a young believer, I took that as a sign from God. Honestly, I did sense it was God’s will and had peace inside.
Looking back, living safe rather than sorry would have kept me from much of what God had for me – including watching my parents gain a deep appreciation for a personal faith.
God calls us to live driven by faith, not fear. That’s what the Apostle John learned and taught. His gospel shares that fulfilling our God-given potential and answering God’s call requires the following:
Believing God’s words
But these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name (John 20:31).
John used the Greek word pisteuo for believe, which means to trust in and to take someone at his word. That’s the starting point of true discipleship. God’s words have to go beyond a mental awareness to a heartfelt trust that expects God to be who he promised to be.
Belonging to God
Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made (John 1:3).
From the beginning, John tells us that the world we live in was created by Jesus — and so were we. That’s why our world should center around him and not ourselves. When we do, we’re empowered and experience true fulfillment.
Battling for God’s Purpose
And Jesus looked at him and said, “You are Simon son of John. You will be called Cephas” (which, when translated, is Peter).
Peter, James and John were Jesus’ closest companions. And nobody had a chance to see the transformation of Peter like John did. John watched this fiery and flawed fisherman fight to fulfill God’s plan. True discipleship makes us who only God knows we can be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.