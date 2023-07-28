Genesis 3, Romans 8:20-28
Matt came to me one day and told me his new lady friend had broken up with him because he didn’t agree with her political party. Sounds kinda stupid, until you’re on the receiving end of that type of situation.
Gary and Julie are one of my favorite couples in my church, but my gracious, they’re Oklahoma Sooners. That’s been the biggest rivalry in history for my Texas Longhorns. My favorite pastor of my church was a liberal but most of his closest followers and friends were conservatives. When I graduated from seminary, I realized that my thinking had changed and become more gracious than when I started. You can’t be confronted by the hurting people of the world without changing a lot. Christians come from all walks.
One of the most common assumptions, one that is very divisive, but is also common among those who profess to follow Jesus Christ is that we must agree about everything. There will always be differences politically, economically and culturally. In other words, some will be Democrats, some will be Republicans. We’ll have capitalists, socialists, right of center, left of center or dead center or whatever.
The source of this assumption that we must agree on everything is sin. In Genesis 3 we find sin entering the world, then in Genesis 11 God confuses their language so they can’t think the same. When all the world tried to join together they attempted to make themselves equal to God. In Romans 8:20, the Apostle Paul says, “For the creation was subjected to frustration, not by its own choice but by the will of the one who subjected it.”
But the delusion in the church is that man can build his perfect society in time. It won’t happen. Calvin tried it in Geneva. He failed miserably. He created a Christian police state with spies to watch for sins among the people.
As elections draw near, we have more and more propaganda thrown our way by left wing media and right wing media. Some of us won’t watch either because both throw their own slant to everything. Conservatives, liberals, capitalists, Marxists and socialists, all believe theirs is the only way. In this ancient delusion, believers always equate the system in which they believe with the right, the godly, they assume will only believe.
God’s Kingdom is a perfect society. It’s totally unlike any human system. Christ introduced it and He will consummate it. There is hope for this world but it is only through Christ himself. We spend too much time living like citizens of the world instead of citizens of the kingdom.
“By this all men will know that you are my disciples, If you love one another.” (John 13:35)